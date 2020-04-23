OnePlus’ 30W Warp Charge wireless charger promises ultra-fast speeds

The newly announced OnePlus 8 Pro is OnePlus’ first phone with wireless charging, and the company is adding the feature in a big way, with up to 30W speeds that can charge up 50 percent of the battery in 30 minutes. But those kinds of speeds come at a big cost: you’ll have to use OnePlus’ special Warp Charge 30 chargers, which cost $69.95 and $79.95 for the pad and stand versions, respectively.

Wireless charging at this level of power means that some compromises have to be made, and nowhere is that more apparent than the design of the Warp Charge 30 chargers, both of which feature full-fledged fan systems to keep things cool while the phone is charging. Heat management is a huge priority here.

The larger stand model actually goes a step further, with a raised platform that keeps the phone from coming directly into contact with the plastic parts of the stand, along with a slot that directly vents cooler air from the fan onto the back of the phone. OnePlus does note that there’s a “sleep mode” for charging overnight that disables the fan at the cost of faster charging speeds. The charger also doesn’t feature some of the conveniences most modern wireless chargers offer, like removable plugs or standardized USB-C cables.

But for all of that, OnePlus is making some big promises about charging speeds, with the aforementioned half-charge of the battery in a half-hour at up to 30W.

The chargers will also be compatible with regular Qi devices, albeit at a much slower 5W speed that’s well below the quick-charging speeds for other Android and Apple phones. In other words, unless you have a OnePlus phone with wireless Warp Charge, you’ll probably want to steer clear.

Correction April 14th, 12:20PM ET: The OnePlus 30W charging pad costs $69.95, while the stand costs $79.95. This post originally had the prices reversed. We regret the error.