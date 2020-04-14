OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro specifications: 120Hz AMOLED panel, 30W wireless charging, IP68 water resistance

The OnePlus 8 Pro finally brings features OnePlus fans have been clamoring for years.

The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are now official, and they’re packing a lot of exciting new features. The OnePlus 8 Pro in particular has a host of new upgrades, including 30W wireless charging, IP68 water resistance, and a 120Hz AMOLED panel at QHD+ resolution.

The caveat here is that all the exciting new features are limited to the OnePlus 8 Pro. The regular OnePlus 8 is instead an upgraded variant of the OnePlus 7T: you get a 90Hz panel with upgraded internals, 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, and 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM as standard. The phone has the same 48MP camera at the back, but comes with a larger 4300mAh battery.

There’s no wireless charging or IP68 dust and water resistance on the regular unlocked version of the OnePlus 8. That said, you will find a few carrier models of the device that offer an IP68 rating, but if you want wireless charging, you’ll have to pick up the OnePlus 8 Pro. Here’s the full breakdown of the hardware on offer: