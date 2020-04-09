OnePlus 8 camera and price leaks leave no stone unturned

It will be just a week before OnePlus finally unveils its champions for the first half of 2020 but the OnePlus 8 and its OnePlus 8 Pro sibling have all but been exposed by now. Some of the information even comes from OnePlus itself. There are some specifics that are still unknown but, fortunately, those have now also been uncovered, giving anyone who would take faith in such unofficial information a nearly complete picture of this year’s flagship killer.

We already know some of the OnePlus 8’s key specs, courtesy of OnePlus and CEO Pete Lau. It’s not surprising, of course, given how almost all high-end phones these days are expected to run on the Snapdragon 865 with 5G in tow, partnered with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 storage. OnePlus has also been boasting about its “Fluid AMOLED” display, a 6.78-inch screen with 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz response rate.

The cameras have been one of the last pieces to fall into place. WinFuture’s information puts a 48 megapixel “all-pixel PDAF” Sony IMX689 on the OnePlus 8 Pro, the very same sensor on the OPPO Find X2. It is joined by another 48MP sensor, this time a Sony IMX586, for ultra-wide shots. A 16MP telephoto with OIS and a “flicker sensor” round up the Pro’s cameras.

The non-Pro OnePlus 8 has a simpler, three-camera system that starts with the 48MP IMX586. The ultra-wide camera this time only goes as high as 16 megapixels while a 2 megapixel macro camera tries to make up for the lack of a telephoto camera. Those differences, aside both models will have the same 16 megapixel Sony IMX471 on the front.

Given all those high-end features, you’d expect even just the OnePlus 8 to cost a fortune. OnePlus’ Lau did promise it would go below $1,000 and he might not be kidding, at least depending on where you’re at. The leaked prices for the phones start at around 720 EUR, around $780, for the OnePlus 8 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. However, the highest OnePlus 8 Pro with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage goes up to 1,010 EUR, roughly $1,100.