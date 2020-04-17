OnePlus 8 camera photo examples and video in slow motion

Today we’re starting an extended view and review of the OnePlus 8, a device prepared for release by OnePlus in late April 2020. We got our review units for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro in March, and our reviews (as always) continue well beyond the initial posting of review basics. Today we’re taking a look at a collection of photos captured with the (non-pro) OnePlus 8, as well as an example of a video captured in slow motion.

Before you continue to the part one-of-several review of the OnePlus 8, take a peek at our all-in-one OnePlus 8 Pro Review to see what another couple hundred dollars might buy you. That device has a slightly more impressive array of cameras and sensors and such. Here today we’re looking exclusively at what the OnePlus 8’s back-facing camera array can do.

The OnePlus 8 we’ve got here is the unlocked Interstellar Glow edition. That’s one you’ll be able to purchase directly from OnePlus online. This device has three camera lenses on its back alongside a pair of LED lights for flash.

Rear camera – Main

– Sensor: Sony IMX586

– Megapixels: 48

– Pixel Size: 0.8µm

– Lens Quantity: 6P

– OIS: Yes

– EIS: Yes

– Aperture: f/1.75

Macro Lens

– Megapixels: 2

– Pixel Size: 1.75µm

– Aperture: f/2.4

– Ultra Wide Angle Lens

Ultra Wide Angle Lens

– Megapixels: 16

– Aperture: f/2.2

– Field of View: 116-degree FOV

This device is capable of capturing “macro” photos, but they’re relatively tame in quality compared to basically any other photo it can take.

Next, a few photos captured outdoors of bright blue skies, overcast, or cloudy situations. This is where HDR needs to work its powers in a big way. Just a few short years ago, smartphone cameras couldn’t do nearly so well as this.

I’ve yet to see a photo captured by this device that the most extreme range of light-to-dark processing wasn’t executed in an at-least-usable fashion. If you’re looking to photograph trees in the daytime, this device can certainly do the trick.

ABOVE: A nice day. BELOW: A slightly nasty day.

This device performs well in a wide variety of lighting conditions. If your aim is to capture your environment with photos that almost always look good enough to share, the OnePlus 8 might well be the smartphone you’re looking for.

STAY TUNED! More photos incoming. Let us know if you’ve got any environments or lighting conditions you’d like tested! Updating…

#gallery-1 {

margin: auto;

}

#gallery-1 .gallery-item {

float: left;

margin-top: 10px;

text-align: center;

width: 33%;

}

#gallery-1 img {

border: 2px solid #cfcfcf;

}

#gallery-1 .gallery-caption {

margin-left: 0;

}

/* see gallery_shortcode() in wp-includes/media.php */

This device has PDAF and CAF autofocus (aka “multi autofocus”), with the ability to capture 4K video at 30 or 60fps, and 1080p video at 30 or 60fps. Super slow motion can be captured at 240 fps for 1080p, or 480 fps for 720p. The first example of slow motion video we’ve got here is the slow motion captured right out of the box, with pre-set settings.

That means we’re capturing video at 240 frames per second with a 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution. Once captured, this video can be trimmed, and the section with the slow motion can be chosen with sliders in a simple video editing UI on the phone. The video you see here was trimmed on the OnePlus 8 then uploaded directly to YouTube, and embedded here.

The slo-mo video you see here was captured with the OnePlus 8 (non-pro) in front of a garage this morning. The device was propped up with some chunks of ice, protected by a OnePlus case, and set to run. Again, the only editing done here was a trim – just a bit off the front and the back. Next up, the most extreme slo-mo this device is capable of – and we see what we can do about getting the raw video with all those extra frames, for a better YouTube upload.