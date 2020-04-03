OnePlus 8 Pro may come in a slick seafoam green and finally have wireless charging

New leaked information about OnePlus’ next flagship phone reveals it may come in a really slick seafoam green shade and that it might be the first OnePlus phone to have wireless charging (via Android Police).

The new green color for the new device, likely to be dubbed the OnePlus 8 Pro, was revealed today in what appears to be leaked press renders shared by @OnLeaks and iGeeksBlog.

These renders also show that OnePlus has apparently dropped the OnePlus 7 Pro’s pop-up selfie cam in favor of a hole-punch display, a change that was rumored all the way back in October.

And yesterday, leaker Ishan Agarwal shared apparent specs for both the OnePlus 8 Pro and the smaller, standard OnePlus 8. The OnePlus 8 Pro may have a 6.78-inch QHD+ display, a 120Hz refresh rate screen, LPDDR5 RAM, a quadruple-camera setup, an IP68 water and dust resistance rating, a 4,510mAh battery, 30W wireless charging, and 3W reverse wireless charging. The OnePlus 8 may have a 6.55-inch FHD+ display, a 90Hz refresh rate screen, a triple-camera setup, LPDDR4X RAM, a 4,300mAh battery, and no wireless charging or IP rating. Both phones may also have Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 5G processor.

Exclusive: They’re coming! Here is the full specification list of the #OnePlus8 & 8 Pro. Seems like #OnePlus8Pro is gonna be a beast with 6.78″ 120hz QHD+ Display and 48+48+8+5MP Camera Setup. Will have 30W Wireless Charging & IP68 Rating too. I’m so excited! #OnePlus8Series pic.twitter.com/j1AAo19q4J

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau told The Verge in January that its next phone would have a 120Hz display, so it’s not too surprising to see the OnePlus 8 Pro leaks seemingly confirm this. A 120Hz display would be a step up from the OnePlus 7 Pro’s 90Hz screen, though it seems the standard OnePlus 8 may stick with that lower refresh rate.

It’s also not too surprising to see the OnePlus 8 Pro could have wireless charging. In January, the company joined the Wireless Power Consortium, the group that manages the Qi wireless charging standard.

Related