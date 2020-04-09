OnePlus 8 series design teased by CEO Pete Lau ahead of launch

A video teaser showcasing the OnePlus 8 in ‘Glacial Green’ has also been posted.
Source: OnePlus
What you need to know
- OnePlus today teased the design of the upcoming OnePlus 8 series.
- The OnePlus 8 series phones use fifth-generation matte-frosted glass on the back.
- OnePlus has also released a short teaser video that shows off the new Glacial Green color option.
Numerous official renders of the upcoming OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro phones surfaced online recently, giving us a clear look at their design from nearly every angle. Ahead of the company’s virtual launch event next week, CEO Pete Lau today shed some more light on the design of the OnePlus 8 series in a post on the OnePlus’ official forum.
Lau revealed in his post that the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro phones use fifth-generation matte-frosted glass, which he claims will “astonish and impress anyone who touches it.” The fifth-generation frosted glass has a higher degree of haze, which results in a smoother texture compared to previous OnePlus phones. Additionally, Lau says the OnePlus 8 series phones have a thinner profile and a lighter weight, making them more comfortable to hold in the hand.
Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more
Along with these details, OnePlus has also released a teaser video that shows the new Glacial Green color variant that the OnePlus 8 series will be available in. According to Lau, more than 100 combinations of color, texture, and haze were tested before the color variant was finalized.
Apart from Glacial Green, the vanilla OnePlus 8 is expected to be offered in Onyx Black and Interstellar Glow color variants. The OnePlus 8 Pro, on the other hand, will be available in Onyx Black, Glacial Green, and Ultramarine Blue colors. According to a recent leak, the OnePlus 8 will start at €719, while the highest-end OnePlus 8 Pro will cost as much as €1019.
Get More OnePlus 7
OnePlus 7 Pro
- OnePlus 7 Pro Review
- Best OnePlus 7 Pro Accessories
- Best OnePlus 7 Pro Cases
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
How often do you buy new Android phones?
With new phones coming out all the time, it can be hard to not want to go out and buy every new model that’s released. How often do you find yourself buying new Android phones?
I’m pretty sure the OnePlus 8 is my next daily carry
Even though I write for Android Central, I still carry an iPhone around and use it on a daily basis. The time has come to phase that out, and I’m thinking the OnePlus 8 or 8 Pro is going to be the phone that fully pulls me out of Apple’s walled garden.
Daily Coronavirus updates: Google bans employees from using Zoom
COVID-19 has already infected over 1.3 million people globally and caused over 76,500 fatalities. Here are all the ways the coronavirus is affecting the world.
These cases will keep your Galaxy A51 looking great all the time
It’s tough when you end up scratching or dropping your new phone, especially when you have a phone as great as the Galaxy A51. These are the best cases that you can get to help assist against any potential damage that could happen.