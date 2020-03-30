OnePlus 8 to be announced on April 14th

The OnePlus 8 will be announced on April 14th during an online live stream, the company announced today. OnePlus says the lineup will consist of a “full series of 5G devices,” and there will be a handset with a 120Hz display in the lineup, up from the 90Hz displays found on some of its phones last year. Two main devices are expected to be launched at the event, the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, although recent reports have claimed that they may be joined by a cheaper third device called the “OnePlus Z.”

Beyond the official details provided by OnePlus about its new devices, there have been a number of leaks and rumors about what the company plans to introduce in its eighth generation of phones. Reports have claimed that the devices will finally support wireless charging after OnePlus joined the Wireless Power Consortium back in January and that the “Pro” version of the phone will also feature an IP68 dust and water resistance rating, marking the first time a OnePlus device has received an official IP rating.

The #OnePlus8Series is coming. April 14.

In terms of design, the phones are expected to ditch the pop-up selfie camera found in last year’s Pro devices in favor of hole-punch notches. Leaks have claimed that the device will be available in green, black, and a fluorescent “interstellar glow” color. Around the back, the Pro is expected to include four rear cameras, while the standard OnePlus 8 could have just three.

You’ll be able to watch the launch on the OnePlus website as well as via the company’s YouTube channel. The launch is scheduled to start at 11AM ET on April 14th.