OnePlus announces Android 11 Developer Preview 3 for OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro

OxygenOS 11 brings with it an always-on display, a new visual design, and more.

Hot on the heels of Google’s release of the final Android 11 beta, OnePlus too has announced the third iteration of its Android 11 Developer Preview for the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro.

The update includes several major changes to OnePlus’ beloved Android skin:

New visual design (including Weather app, Launcher, Gallery, Notes)

New layout for more comfortable and convenient one-handed operation

Always-on display function, including 11 new clock styles

Live wallpaper that changes according to the time of day

New OnePlus Sans font that improves readability

Optimized Dark Mode, including the ability to automatically turn on and off and a shortcut in Quick Settings

3 new Zen Mode themes, more timing options, and new Group feature to let you experience Zen Mode with your friends

New Gallery function that automatically creates a weekly story based on your photos and videos

While we already knew about the launch of the always-on display alongside Android 11, far more interesting are the visual changes, which OnePlus says are designed to improve one-handed use. That language might be familiar to you, since it was also the ethos behind Samsung’s One UI design and looking at this side-by-side comparison of the two by the folks at TechDroider, it seems like OnePlus has taken more than a little inspiration from its South Korean rival.