OnePlus announces the Bullets Wireless Z headphones

OnePlus announced the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z wireless headphones at its OnePlus launch event today. They’re the latest model in OnePlus’ Bullets line of headphones, which last saw an update with the Bullets Wireless 2 in May 2019. The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z will cost $49.95 and are “coming soon,” according to OnePlus’ store page for the new headphones.

Like the Bullets Wireless 2, the Bullets Wireless Z only need a 10-minute charge to offer up to 10 hours of audio playback, according to OnePlus. The new headphones can get up to 20 hours of battery life on a full charge, which is up six hours from the Bullets Wireless 2’s 14 hours of battery life. Bullets Wireless Z charge over USB-C, like both of its predecessors.

The Bullets Wireless Z come in four colors: black, blue, mint and oat. You can see those colors in these tweets from OnePlus:

The Bullets Wireless Z also have a IP55 rating, meaning they should be able to withstand light rain, but might not work as well during a more intense workout in harsh weather. And like the Bullets Wireless and Bullets Wireless 2, the Bullets Wireless Z have magnets on the back of each bud, so you can snap the buds together to hang them around your neck like a necklace.

The Bullets Wireless Z have the ability to quickly pair with OnePlus phones, similar to the way Apple-made headphones pair easily with Apple-made devices. The Bullets Wireless Z also support Bluetooth 5.0.

