OnePlus rolls out the August 2020 security update for the OnePlus 8 series

The update rolled out to Pixel and Samsung phones already.
What you need to know
- OnePlus has started rolling out the August 2020 security patch to the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro.
- The update also comes with fixes for the ambient display.
- Finally, OnePlus adds an optimized shooting effect with the front camera.
OnePlus does fairly well with updates, and just like Google and Samsung, it has started rolling out the August 2020 security patch to users of its OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro.
As per XDA Developers, here’s what’s new in this update:
System
- Fixed the overlapping character display issue with Ambient display
- Fixed known issues and improved system stability
- Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.08
Camera
- Optimized shooting effect with front camera
The security update itself isn’t anything super interesting. There are some media and processor framework improvements, but OnePlus’ front-facing camera and ambient display fixes are the most noteworthy improvements coming down the line. The OnePlus 7/7T series will also get this update later this month, alongside a new user-assistance feature.
You can check for the update from the settings app if you’re using one of these phones.
In the future, OnePlus plans to update OxygenOS to more closely resemble Samsung’s version of Android or OneUi. Depending on how you feel about the change, we may miss the halcyon days of boring updates.
