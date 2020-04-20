OnePlus unveils the OnePlus 8 series

Photo credit: OnePlus

The smartphone brand OnePlus has just launched its new OnePlus 8 series which includes two models: the OnePlus 8 Pro and the OnePlus 8 compatible with 5G.

OnePlus 8 Pro

This pro version has a 6.78 inch screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz with a fluidity of 120 frames per second. Thanks to its 10-bit color technology: the screen of the OnePlus 8 Pro produces 1 billion unique colors for more nuances and an incredible accuracy of colorimetry (JNCD of 0.4). Outdoors, the screen is capable of reaching a brightness peak of 1300 nits.

This smartphone is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM depending on the version. It also has an X55 5G modem and Wi-Fi 6. Its two stereo speakers are powered by Dolby Atmos.

The OnePlus 8 Pro’s 48 MP main camera is equipped with a Sony IMX689 sensor, allowing users to capture more light for brighter and clearer photos even in low light conditions.





The ultra wide angle lens offers a 120 degree field of view with a Sony IMX586 48 MP sensor. The OnePlus 8 Pro also has a fourth color filter lens, useful for light and color effects. It is a 5 MP sensor with an aperture at f / 2.4.

The OnePlus 8 Pro is equipped with hybrid image stabilization, combining optical (OIS) and electronic stabilization (EIS) for more stable videos in 4K. And with 3-HDR technology, the OnePlus 8 Pro offers a higher dynamic range, giving clearer and more colorful backlit shots in both dark and well-lit areas.

The OnePlus 8 Pro is the first OnePlus smartphone to integrate a wireless charging solution. The Warp Charge 30 Wireless charger can recharge the 4510 mAh battery at 50% energy in just 30 minutes. The Warp Charge 30T, OnePlus’ wired fast charge, can also charge the battery to 50% in 23 minutes.

The OnePlus 8 Pro has a curved design at the front and back, for better grip. It is available in three colors: Onyx Black, Glacial Green and Ultramarine Blue. The Ultramarine Blue and Glacial Green options display the new generation of matt frosted glass.

OnePlus 8

Its 6.55-inch screen and 90 Hz refresh rate provide smoother viewing and faster navigation. Coupled with a fairer colorimetry (color accuracy of JNCD 0.4), each detail remains natural and faithful to the actual rendering on the OnePlus 8.

The OnePlus 8 camera system consists of three sensors. The main camera has the 48MP IMX586 sensor from Sony. The 16 MP ultra wide angle lens with an extended view of 116 degrees. The last lens is a 2 MP sensor, entirely dedicated to macro photography.

The OnePlus 8 also has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage in UFS 3.0. The OnePlus 8 also embeds new network technologies with an X55 5G modem and Wi-Fi 6.

The OnePlus 8 is equipped with a 4300 mAh battery. The Warp Charge 30T wired recharge quickly charges the battery, bringing it to 50% in just about 23 minutes. It charges almost as quickly even in full use.

It benefits from the same design as the Pro version with a curved glass finish on the front and back. It is available in the colors Onyx Black and Glacial Green as well as a color in Limited Edition which will arrive next May: Interstellar Glow.

The OnePlus 8 series is also designed to provide hands-free access with Alexa. Just download the Alexa app and follow the setup to be able to make calls, control connected home devices, access the Alexa skill library and other features. Over the next few months, OnePlus will launch new features that will allow you to use Alexa to start a Zen mode session and stream content from your smartphone to a TV. Amazon and OnePlus are committed to providing users with the choice and flexibility to interact with multiple voice services, which is possible with the OnePlus 8 series.