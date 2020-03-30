OnePlus’ upcoming mid-range phone might be called the OnePluz Z

It may not be a part of the OnePlus 8 series.
Source: @OnLeaks
What you need to know
- A new rumor claims the upcoming mid-range from OnePlus will launch as the “OnePlus Z.”
- It is tipped to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 1000 5G chipset and a 90Hz Fluid display.
- The mid-range phone is expected to debut sometime later this year.
In just two weeks from now, Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus is expected to introduce its 5G-enabled OnePlus 8 series phones. Unlike the last few years, however, the company is rumored to launch a new mid-range phone along with flagship OnePlus 8 series phones this year. While the phone has so far been referred to as the OnePlus 8 Lite, new information that has surfaced online suggests otherwise.
As per reliable tipster Max Weinbach, the phone will not be called the OnePlus 8 Lite. Instead, Weinbach claims the upcoming OnePlus mid-ranger will debut as the OnePlus Z. OnePlus’ first mid-range phone, which was announced in October 2015, was called the OnePlus X.
The source referred to it as “OnePlus Z” and said the hardware matched the previous OnePlus 8 Lite render. https://t.co/zB5PN9nQjW
— Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) March 28, 2020
The OnePlus Z is tipped to feature a similar design to the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro phones, although it won’t be nearly as impressive in terms of hardware specs. According to information revealed by leaker Ishan Agarwal earlier this month, the OnePlus Z will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1000 chipset. It is also expected to come with a 90Hz AMOLED display, similar to the standard OnePlus 8.
While OnePlus CEO Pete Lau recently confirmed that the company will announce the OnePlus 8 series phones very soon, the OnePlus Z isn’t likely to debut alongside the two flagship phones. Instead, the mid-range phone is tipped to be launched in July in most markets. Thanks to its mid-range specs, the phone be a lot more affordable than the OnePlus 8 series phones.
