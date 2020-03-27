OnePlus will finally bring Always On Display to its phones this year

The feature hasn’t been placed under OnePlus Laboratory yet.
Source: Android Central
What you need to know
- OnePlus has confirmed that it is soon planning to bring the Always On Display feature to its phones.
- The feature is apparently on its roadmap, although the company hasn’t provided a timeframe for the rollout.
- OnePlus is currently fine-tuning the feature to ensure it doesn’t adversely affect battery life.
OnePlus announced a new initiative called IDEAS earlier this month, allowing OnePlus fans to submit their suggestions for new software features and win prizes. The company today revealed on Twitter that the “top idea” from its customers so far has been Always On Display. Even though nearly all flagship phones that OnePlus has launched in the last few years feature AMOLED displays, they do not support the Always On Display feature.
The top IDEA is Always-On Display. We hear you, and our OS Product team has replied: it’s on our roadmap.
— OnePlus (@oneplus) March 27, 2020
The OnePlus product team has now confirmed that the feature is on its roadmap, which means the company may finally add Always On Display support to its phones sometime later this year. OnePlus says it is currently working on a “test applied to the power consumption of the AOD in a device with a higher refresh rate display.” Since the feature hurts battery life, OnePlus wants to fine-tune AOD to ensure that it is perfectly optimized before being rolled out to users.
Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more
Sadly, however, OnePlus hasn’t revealed any additional details. There is no word on which OnePlus phones will receive the feature or when it will start rolling out to users.
While no OnePlus phone supports Always On Display currently, several OnePlus phones gained support for Google Assistant’s ambient mode feature last month. The ambient mode screen lets users access information such as their schedule and the weather whenever the phone is being charged. It can also turn a phone into a digital photo frame and lets you control your smart devices as well as music playback.
Get More OnePlus 7
OnePlus 7 Pro
- OnePlus 7 Pro Review
- Best OnePlus 7 Pro Accessories
- Best OnePlus 7 Pro Cases
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Top 15 Google Duo tips and tricks for better video calls
Google Duo is a solid yet simple video chat app that is available across several platforms, including Android, iOS, and web. Yet despite how simple it is, there are a number of useful tips and tricks to be learned to get the most out of the app. We’ll walk you through the top 15.
The Galaxy S20 is currently $200 off — are you going to get one?
The Galaxy S20 is one of our favorite phones of 2020, and right now, Amazon and Best Buy are selling it for $200 off. Are you going to finally pick up the phone for yourself?
These earbuds are basically AirPods Pro for Android with a smaller price
Here’s an enticing proposition — true wireless earbuds with great sound, active noise canceling, 24-hour battery life, and water resistance. That’s what you get with the Aukey Key Series EP-T18NC, all for more than $100 less than the AirPods Pro.
These are the best OnePlus phones you can buy in 2020
Thinking about joining Team OnePlus but aren’t sure which of the company’s gadgets is right for you? Let us help you find the perfect OnePlus phone!