Oppo Find X2 Pro review: The sweet spot

How do you follow the Oppo Find X? It was ahead of its time in design, gave us an innovative and unusual motorized camera, and even had a completely insane Lamborghini version. It seems Oppo itself wasn’t quite sure what to do, as it has taken 20 months for the company to come up with a sequel.

Meet the Oppo Find X2 Pro, a phone that’s not as outwardly flashy as the Find X, but is even more capable.

I’ve spent a few weeks with the phone since it was revealed, and it has impressed me more than any Oppo phone before it. That’s thanks to advancements in the software and design. While it’s not perfect, it’s the first Oppo phone I feel confident recommending. Here’s why.

Oppo’s decision to make the Find X2 Pro more conventional is the right one. I miss the madness of the Find X and other Find series phones just as much as the next tech fan, but they weren’t always practical. The Find X2 looks normal, perhaps to the point of feeling derivative from the front. However, the orange vegan leather back panel and gold accents prove Oppo’s design department still knows how to party.

The beautifully curved 6.7-inch OLED screen cascades down the sides, but not to the extent you see on the Huawei Mate 30 Pro. It’s a subtler, shallower drop that still gives an immersive viewing experience. Oppo’s Light Effects notifications use the curved glass to alert you, displaying colored light when you get a call or new message. It catches your eye, keeps you informed, and looks cool.

A gold aluminum chassis is sandwiched between the front glass and the vegan leather back. It’s smooth and gently curved so it doesn’t dig into your palm, while the leather back is warm to the touch. The Oppo Find X2 Pro is a joy to hold.

The leather doesn’t have a heavy grain, and only the slightest texture, but it’s grippy. The phone never feels like it’s about to slip out of your hand. Whether the gold and orange color scheme appeals will be down to personal choice, and there’s a black ceramic model available if it’s too gaudy. Personally, I love the orange leather, but dislike the chintzy gold, and the Oppo badge looks like an afterthought.

The leather model is slightly thicker and heavier than the black ceramic Find X2 Pro. At 9.5mm thick and 200 grams it’s quite a large phone, especially when compared to the featherweight, 186 gram, 7.8mm-thick Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus. It’s still pocketable, and never feels unwieldy, but is slightly top-heavy. The design, premium materials and build, and excellent in-hand comfort makes the Find X2 a mature and desirable phone.

Oppo has put a lot of technology into the Find X2 Pro’s screen, and it really pays off. The 6.7-inch OLED has a 120Hz refresh rate, 3168 x 1440 resolution, 240Hz touch sampling, 10-bit color, and HDR10+ support, plus something called the O1 Ultra Vision Engine to optimize video performance. With it, the Oppo Find X2 strongly competes with the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus and the Apple iPhone 11 Pro, two mighty phones with stunning screens.

The Find X2 has plenty of options to alter the look of the screen, including adjusting the color temperature and the color mode, plus the chance to turn off the O1 Ultra Vision Engine if you don’t like the motion smoothing or HDR upscaling effect. With the color temperature set to default, the O1 Ultra Vision Engine on, and the color mode on Vivid, there is little to differentiate it from the S20 Plus when directly compared. Blacks are deep, shadows look perfect, colors are vibrant and strong, and detail is sharp. It’s a stunning screen out of the box, with plenty of adjustments available if you want them.

You’ll find dual stereo, full-range speakers on the Find X2 Pro, which is also equipped with Dolby Atmos support. The speakers have plenty of volume, and Atmos adds an extra dimension too, but the phone does lack bass and can sound harsh when you crank the volume up.

During the first few days of use, I was concerned the screen was a little unresponsive, which was at odds with the 240Hz touch sampling feature. My early review model had a screen protector attached that was lifting at one corner, and the feel of lag was removed with it. I should also mention the phone’s haptic feedback, which is wonderfully soft and tactile, and very close to the superb vibrations of the OnePlus 7T Pro.

The oversize camera bump on the back of the Find X2 Pro, resplendent in gold trim, has a 48-megapixel Sony IMX689 1/1.4-inch main sensor with an f/1.7 aperture, a second 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 ultra-wide sensor, and a 13-megapixel telephoto lens for a 2x optical zoom, plus a 5x and 10x hybrid setting and up to 60x digital. There’s dual optical image stabilization, Live HDR for video, and a macro mode, plus laser and phase detection autofocus.

The camera app will look familiar if you’ve used a Huawei phone recently. From the zoom controls to the menu selector, the app’s layout is strikingly similar. I took photos before and after a key software update and liked many images from both. The camera takes colorful and detailed photos that edge toward a cooler palette than a Samsung camera. It can miss out on the atmospherics generated by phones like the Huawei P40 Pro, as well.

There’s a noticeable difference in dynamics between the standard 48-megapixel lens (Sony’s new IMX689 sensor) and the wide-angle IMX586, which tones down colors. That said, when you activate Oppo’s “Dazzle” color mode, which uses artificial intelligence to enhance your images, it ups the saturation level to compensate. Edge detection using Portrait mode is average and sometimes struggled to recognize even the simplest of shapes, but the large sensor produces decent natural bokeh when an object is nearby.

On the front is a 32-megapixel selfie camera in a small hole-punch, which comes with both a beauty mode and a night mode. This unusual addition to the selfie camera is surprisingly effective and reduces noise well in low light, but the processing time is long. However, I can see it being useful for many people. Otherwise, the selfie camera comes with plenty of filters and a decent portrait mode too.

The Oppo Find X2 Pro’s camera is excellent. It’s versatile, with a great zoom and plenty of neat features, and produces strong photo results whether you’re using the front or rear cameras. It’s reliable and capable.

Software is a traditional weakness of Oppo phones, and previous versions of ColorOS (the company’s Android user interface) were filled with frustrating alterations to normal Android features.

Luckily, Oppo has changed course. The Oppo Find X2 Pro comes with ColorOS v7.1 over Android 10. It’s more modern, with a far better use of clean space to improve usability. The interface is refined to resemble Android on a Google Pixel 4 phone, in that menus and icons look consistent, and are found in the places you expect. It’s also fast and smooth, thanks to the 120Hz refresh rate screen.

The importance of this cannot be emphasized enough. Using the Find X2 Pro every day becomes a pleasure rather than a chore, because almost regardless of what phone you’ve come from, there’s no steep learning curve involved after switching. The always-on screen is helpful and shows notification icons neatly. I also like the systemwide dark mode.

It’s not all good news, and the problems I had with the Oppo Reno 3 Pro are present, such as the useless Smart Assistant you swipe in from the Home screen. However, since Oppo has fixed other issues, these are now disappointments in an otherwise solid interface.

A Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and X55 5G modem are inside the phone, along with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage space. Running it through two benchmark tests returned these results.

3DMark: 6,523 (Vulkan)

Geekbench 5: 901 Single-core/3266 Multi-core

This is the fastest Qualcomm processor available and it’s matched with a huge chunk of RAM, so the Find X2 Pro never lacks performance. The results put it ahead in tests against the Exynos-powered Galaxy S20 Plus, as well as phones with the Snapdragon 855 Plus, like the Asus ROG Phone 2.

I did experience some problems with calls. While reception was strong according to the icon and technically didn’t drop out, I often had trouble hearing the caller, and vice versa. It seemed as if I was in an area with poor coverage and cutting out before reconnecting. The issue was unique to the Find X2 Pro. It was intermittent, so not every call was affected, suggesting it’s a software problem.

The Find X2 Pro has an in-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock, both of which work very well, with the face recognition usually beating the fingerprint sensor in speed. A 4,260mAh battery, which is actually two 2,130mAh cells working together, provides the juice. This setup is instrumental in making Oppo’s SuperVOOC Flash Charge 2.0 fast charging system work, and in keeping temperatures down.

Using the included 65W wired charger, the battery is charged up at a furious rate. In just 30 minutes, it shot from 0 to 100% in my repeated tests, which essentially makes overnight charging unnecessary. Put the phone on charge when you’re getting ready in the morning, and it’ll be finished before you are. Sadly, there’s no wireless charging.

I watched around 3.5 hours of 1080p video, which drained about 35% of the battery, and the phone lasted a day with moderate use.

The Oppo Find X2 Pro costs 1,100 British pounds, and currently is up for order for $1,300 on Amazon in the U.S. It will be released in May. You can register interest for the phone through retailer Carphone Warehouse’s website, but there is no information on which carriers will sell the phone yet. Oppo does not sell its devices in the U.S., but it may be possible to import one. Oppo puts a two-year warranty on the device and the battery.

The Find X2 Pro is Oppo at its very best. It has all the performance we expect from a flagship phone, without the impractical flashiness of past Find models, yet still enough individuality to appeal. The screen’s stunning, the camera is excellent, and the software has improved greatly over old models.

All this comes at a high price that puts Oppo in the same space as Samsung, Apple, and Huawei. That’s deservedly so, but it remains to be seen if Oppo has the brand name recognition to attract at this level.

There are many phones out there now, and some to come very soon, that can take on the Oppo Find X2 Pro. The $1,000 Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus is strong with very good software, a great camera, and one of the very best screens available. However, the design is dull compared to the Find X2 Pro. At this price, the $1,400 Galaxy S20 Ultra and its 108-megapixel camera comes into play as well.

The Huawei P40 Pro will cost 900 British pounds, which is about $1,115, so it’ll be competitively priced when it’s released in April. The design is more mature than the Find X2 Pro’s, and the camera shows great potential, but the lack of Google Mobile Services puts it at a disadvantage in the U.K. If you aren’t fixed on buying an Android phone, the $1,000 Apple iPhone 11 Pro is our top pick for the year so far.

I also like the $1,100 Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, which may be a little older but is still a superb smartphone. One to watch out for in the near future is the OnePlus 8 Series. OnePlus is part of the same business conglomerate as Oppo and will reveal its new phones on April 15. There’s every chance the OnePlus 8 Pro will take on the Find X2 Pro, and do so at a lower price.

With an IP68 water-resistance rating, the phone will stay relatively safe in the event of getting wet, plus the leather-backed version should remain attractive for longer since it won’t show fingerprints or be at risk from breaking like a glass rear panel. Ceramic is tougher and more scratch-resistant than glass as well if you opt for the black version.

Oppo’s track record with Android updates is not great. The original Find X, the RX17 Pro, and the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom are not expected to receive ColorOS 7 and Android 10 until between now and summer 2020. Android 10 was released in September 2019. If you buy the Find X2 Pro, you may be waiting a while for an update to Android 11.

Yes. The stunning screen, excellent photo capabilities, fast charging, and 5G for future-proofing, mean the Find X2 Pro will serve you well every day for several years.