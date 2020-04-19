Oppo’s Ace 2 is its first phone with wireless charging

Oppo has announced its first ever phone with wireless charging. The Ace 2 is the follow-up to last year’s Reno Ace, which still holds the record for the world’s fastest wired charging system in a shipping phone, but drops the “Reno” brand name. (Which is probably for the best, because that lineup was getting impossible to keep track of.)

Oppo is jumping feet-first into the wireless-charging waters, too, with a 40W “AirVOOC” system that should be as fast as anything on the market. (Huawei’s P40 Pro also has 40W wireless charging, while Samsung’s fastest solution is 15W and Apple’s is just 7.5W.) Wired charging on the Ace 2 is class-leading as well, with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 when using the bundled cable and adapter.

The Ace 2 isn’t as flashy as the new Find X2 Pro, Oppo’s current flagship, but its specs are more than serviceable. There’s a Snapdragon 865 processor, 5G support, a 6.55-inch 1080p OLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint scanner, a hole-punch selfie camera, and up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Only the camera system feels a little pedestrian in comparison, with a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide, and 2-megapixel macro and depth sensors.

It’s notable that both Oppo and its sister company OnePlus are getting on board with wireless charging, as OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed to The Verge recently. Although OnePlus’ solution is 30W, not 40W, the move means that pretty much the only remaining wireless charging holdouts are fellow BBK brands Realme and Vivo — although the latter’s Apex 2020 concept phone with 60W wireless charging shows it’s at least exploring the idea.

Oppo is launching the Ace 2 in China first on April 20th. Price start at 3,999 yuan (~$565) for a model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, stepping up to 4,399 yuan ($625) for 8GB/256GB and 4,599 yuan ($650) for 12GB/256GB.