Ori and the Will of the Wisps guide: Inkwater Marsh map and item locations

Inkwater Marsh in Ori and the Will of the Wisps is full of branching paths and upgrades. As you pick up Spirit Shards and new abilities, you’ll be able to explore more.

In this guide, we’ll show you a map of the Inkwater Marsh region, including any Trees, Spirit Shards, Life or Energy Cell Fragments, or Spirit Wells.

Inkwater Marsh is the first area you’ll explore in Ori and the Will of the Wisps. There are four Trees to find here. They’ll give you the Spirit Edge (sword), Double Jump, Regenerate, and Spirit Arc (bow) abilities.

You’ll pick up four Spirit Shards here: Magnet, Sticky, Resilience, and Reckless. Magnet pulls in enemy drops from farther away. Sticky makes you stick to walls. Resilience and Reckless both change the way to deal and take damage.

There are two NPCs in the area. The first you’ll meet is Lupo, who will sell you a map of the area. You’ll also find Opher who can sell you new offensive weapons beyond your Spirit Edge.