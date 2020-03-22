Ori and the Will of the Wisps guide: Silent Woods map and item locations

The Silent Woods in Ori and the Will of the Wisps is a difficult, but straightforward area. As you pick up Spirit Shards and new abilities, you’ll be able to explore more.

In this guide, we’ll show you a map of the Silent Woods region, including any Trees, Spirit Shards, Life or Energy Cell Fragments, or Spirit Wells.

Silent Woods is the fifth area you’ll explore in Ori and the Will of the Wisps. It’s a pretty direct area, but it’s full of difficult enemies and a boss fight. There is only one Tree to find here as part of The Tree Keeper side quest. Meet Kii, take the seed they give you back to the Wellspring Glade, and you’ll get a new tree that gives you Ancestral Light.

There are no Shards or Energy or Life Fragments to find in this region.

Kii is the only NPC you’ll meet here.