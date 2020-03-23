Ori and the Will of the Wisps guide: The Wellspring map and item locations

The Wellspring in Ori and the Will of the Wisps is full of branching paths and upgrades. As you pick up Spirit Shards and new abilities, you’ll be able to explore more.

In this guide, we’ll show you a map of The Wellspring region, including any Trees, Spirit Shards, Life or Energy Cell Fragments, or Spirit Wells.

The Wellspring is the fourth area you’ll explore in Ori and the Will of the Wisps. It’s the most complicated area you’ve encountered yet. There is only one Tree to find here. It gives you the Grapple ability.

You’ll pick up one new Spirit Shard here. The Thorn Shard will deal damage to any enemy that damages you.

There are two NPCs in the area. You’ll find Lupo here who will sell you a map of the area. You’ll also find Opher here, who will help you along and sell you weapon upgrades.