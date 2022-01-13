Our galaxy’s ‘unpredictable and chaotic’ supermassive black hole is ‘leaking jet-like blowtorch beams.’

According to a recent NASA announcement, our Milky Way galaxy’s central black hole has a leak.

The Sagittarius A* supermassive black hole is said to be emitting a ‘blowtorch-like jet’ that has been leaking for at least a thousand years.

The ‘phantom’ jet-like beams have yet to be photographed by the Hubble Space Telescope, which was launched into space in 1990.

The world-famous telescope, on the other hand, has captured a composite image of material surrounding the black hole.

This “circumstantial evidence,” as NASA refers to it, allows researchers to study black hole behavior patterns in order to learn more about their existence.

Researchers were able to see bright X-ray radiation, bright clouds of molecular gas, and heated ionized gas near the black hole thanks to the composite image.

The top of an orange gas cloud, as well as the black hole’s jet colliding with hydrogen gas before dispersing upwards, are both visible in the image.

NASA said in a statement that Sagittarius A* is still “pushing feebly into a huge hydrogen cloud and then splattering, like a narrow stream from a hose aimed into a pile of sand.”

Superheated blue gas and green molecular gas in green — as captured by X-ray — are also visible in the image (shown below).

These findings provide compelling evidence for how supermassive black holes can occasionally absorb stars and gas clouds before ejecting the superheated matter.

This latest NASA announcement comes as a new study led by postgraduate student Alexis Andres discovered that the center of Sagittarius A* flares on a daily basis, and in a chaotic manner.

This information could aid researchers in determining whether the variations in Sagittarius A* flares are caused by passing gaseous clouds or stars, or something else previously unknown.

