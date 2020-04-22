Our producer’s work-from-home setup will give you desk envy

With many of us working from home for the foreseeable future, having a top-notch workspace can make or break your home office space.

Here at Digital Trends, our video producers have some pretty impressive work-from-home setups. Producer Dan Baker shared his workspace to help inspire you to step up your home office game.

Baker needs a rig that can handle quick turnarounds of 4K editing for DT Live and other Digital Trends videos, so his desk centers around a 2017 27-inch 5K iMac with a quad-core I5 and 40 gigs of RAM.

To tune out the sounds of working from home (like those pesky squirrels that live in the tree outside the window), Baker prefers to use Audio Technica ATH-M50X Bluetooth headphones. The battery life lasts about 40 hours (an entire work week), so you can count on them to hold up to never-ending Zoom conference calls.

The keyboard and mouse are arguably the most crucial part of the setup. For a mouse, Baker prefers the wireless Logitech G502 mouse, which can bind Adobe Premiere shortcuts to the extra mouse buttons, speeding up the editing process.

For a keyboard, the Vinpok Taptek has a variety of RGB modes and can save Bluetooth connections for various devices. The keys can be a bit loud, so if your spouse is your temporary co-worker, you might want to opt for a quieter keyboard.

Since we’re all working from home for a while, meetings are taking place virtually, and Baker goes the extra mile in a video camera. Instead of just using the iMac’s built-in camera, Baker has also set up a Fujifilm X-T20 with the 27mm 2.8 pancake lens by using the Elgato Cam Link HDMI to USB converter.

For video conference calls, there’s an Audio Technica AT2020 plugged into a Behringer U-Phoria UM2 audio interface, which Baker says can double for after-work activities like, say, chatting while playing the latest video games.

There are plenty of other work-from-home accessories you can add on depending on your specific needs, such as a standing desk, a more comfortable office chair, an external hard drive, or a charging hub.