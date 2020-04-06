Over 50,000 people have been banned from Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone is the franchise’s latest take on battle royale, and the fast-paced combat makes it quite enjoyable. However, the game only works if everyone is playing on equal ground, and cheaters are a constant hassle that developers need to deal with. Infinity Ward put out a post today, stating that it has banned over 50,000 cheaters since the launch of Warzone on March 10.

Infinity Ward briefly explained the programs it uses to detect and ban cheaters and cheat providers, but the post notes that it does not always discuss these matters publicly. Developers often keep their anti-cheat methods partially in the dark in order to keep the methods they use to identify and ban cheaters secret, thus preventing an arms race between modders and developers. The post reads:

· Our security teams monitor 24/7 to investigate data and identify potential infractions.

· The teams review all possible cheats and hacks, this includes identifying use of aimbots, wallhacks and more.

· We’re working to improve our in-game system for reporting potential cheating. Plans are underway to streamline the UI for a more seamless reporting experience.

· For all reports that are received in-game, they are both analyzed and filtered based on key data.

· Once investigations are complete, we will continue to work as quickly as possible to ban.

Infinity Ward will be maintaining an updated count of accounts banned from Warzone, giving some transparency to players as to the current state of their anti-cheat efforts.