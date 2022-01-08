Over the Kazakhstan crisis, the fifth Bitcoin network went down.

Over the Kazakhstan crisis, the fifth Bitcoin network was shut down.

According to reports, the current unrest in Kazakhstan has taken down a fifth of the global Bitcoin mining network.

Along with the United States, Kazakhstan is one of the world’s largest Bitcoin mining nations.

The Central Asian country’s internet access has been cut off, resulting in a significant decrease in the number of computers mining Bitcoin.

In order to put a new Bitcoin into circulation online, computers are required to perform complex mathematical calculations.

This process, also known as mining, necessitates a significant amount of energy.

Bitcoin mining is fraught with controversy due to the large amount of fossil fuels required to mine the cryptocurrency and the resulting environmental impact.

Miners fled to Kazakhstan, where fossil fuel energy is abundant and cheap, after China cracked down on the practice.

Kazakstan is currently experiencing civil unrest, which is unfortunate for the miners.

A rise in fuel prices is thought to have sparked the unrest.

In the country, protestors have been involved in violent clashes with security forces.

Since January 2nd, there has been unrest.

On January 6, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the president of Kazakhstan, reportedly imposed an internet ban.

If you don’t have access to the internet, you won’t be able to mine Bitcoin

Between Tuesday and Thursday, according to BTCcom’s crypto experts, the computing power dedicated to Bitcoin mining dropped by 14%.

“No internet, no mining,” tweeted Didar Bekbau, a Bitcoin miner in Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan has internet censorship.

“Everything, including mobile operators and home internet.”

According to reports, some people are able to access the internet on occasion, but this is insufficient for mining to resume properly.

Outside of Kazakhstan, there are enough Bitcoin miners to keep the currency going.

Yesterday, the value of the cryptocurrency dropped to (dollar)42,579.93 (£31,476.15).

Yesterday morning, the crypto market was a sea of red, with many other popular coins collapsing.

The second-largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum, fell by 12%.

The drop occurred after the Federal Reserve announced it would reduce its support for the US economy, which is bad news for riskier assets such as cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin is now worth (dollar)41,993.90 (£30,919.06) at the time of writing.

