Overwatch added Echo – most likely the last hero of the first part – Gambling

By Denis Bedoya  On  In Technology Leave a comment 

IN Overwatch Echo appeared – most likely, the last hero of the first part of a heroic shooter.

The main feature of the physical network neural network was the ability to “steal” opponents’ skills, which allows it to quickly change roles on the battlefield – thanks to this, experienced players will be able to work more effectively in a team.

Now Blizzard is working on Overwatch 2, access to the competitive regime which will receive all owners of the original.
Echo may be the last hero of the first part, as Jeff Kaplan already hinted at, although the developers leave a loophole for the potential appearance of at least one more character.

More on Gambling

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *