Overwatch League players fined for chatting about ‘big dick’ during match

Two Overwatch League players were fined over the weekend for typing variations of “big dick” into the live match chat. Los Angeles Valiant support player Mun “Lastro” Jung-won and San Francisco Shock DPS Kim “Rascal” Dong-jun were apparently unaware the match chat was visible on the live broadcast match last Saturday.

Lastro kicked things off during the match by typing “sex” then “big dick.” Rascal responded with “big dick,” while teammates were pleading with the players to stop — “[viewers] can see match chat,” Shock tank player Matthew “super” DeLisi typed. Both Lastro and Rascal were fined $1,000 “for inappropriate chat during a league match,” league officials announced Sunday via the discipline tracker.

LMAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/sOmgY4Y1vJ

Lastro apologized after the match. “I thought the viewers could not see the match chat because everyone was typing in it,” he tweeted on Saturday. “I wrote it as a joke, although I should not have done it regardless of whether the viewers could see the match chat or not. I will make sure something like this never happens again.”

Rascal responded to the fine with a GIF of Conan O’Brien with his head in his hand.

These are the first two fines in 2020 for the Overwatch League, which is quite impressive considering the number of fines, suspensions, and punishments that were doled out over the first two seasons.