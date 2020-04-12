Overwatch League’s Free Tokens Let You Get Your Favorite Team’s Skin

Want to show your pride for your hometown Overwatch team while you move the payload? Blizzard is currently offering free Overwatch League tokens that you can use to purchase a skin from your favorite team, but you will have to act quickly.

By signing up on the official Overwatch League website or verifying your existing information, you’ll be able to claim 100 Overwatch League tokens on either PC or console. The only information you need to submit is your name, the email address associated with your account, your favorite Overwatch League teams, and your country.

You’ll need to have do this by April 29, and then the tokens will be placed into your Battle.net account by May 6. You also must already have an Overwatch game account and game license on PS4, Xbox One, Switch, or PC.

You need to use your tokens before May 31, and they aren’t valid in China or Japan. Because the new skins cost 100 tokens each, you’ll have just enough with the free promotion to purchase one. After this, you can purchase additional packs of 100 tokens for $5 each.

Blizzard canceled March and April in-person events for the Overwatch League because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s still running matches remotely. They’re available exclusively on YouTube, as opposed to Twitch like in the 2019 season. The game’s final character Echo is on the way, and was originally planned for inclusion in the canceled Titan MMO game. Other characters, including the game’s mascot Tracer, can have their DNA traced back to Titan, as well.