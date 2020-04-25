Overwatch’s big new quality of life improvement lets you respawn the basketball

Overwatch 2 may be deep in development, but Blizzard hasn’t forgotten about the original Overwatch and the many ways it can be improved. On Thursday, Blizzard released an update for the game — only on the game’s public test region (PTR) servers for now — that finally let players customize their communication wheel with new voice lines. Just as important: You can now respawn the basketball in spawn rooms.

Punching the basketball in hopes of scoring a basket while waiting for the match to start has been a core feature of Overwatch since 2016 (even though Blizzard didn’t make the basketball hoop fully functional until a month after the game launched). Now we’ve got the Overwatch quality of life feature that players have been craving for years.

Here’s a look at the new basketball feature in action, which requires hitting the F key (the interact button) to respawn the ball, via the Overwatch subreddit:

Now that’s an F I can pay my respects to.

Lining up a nothing-but-net shot on Ilios, Nepal, or Lijiang Tower, only to have a random player knock the ball away from you has long been a source of frustration. Soon, that worry will be nothing but a distant memory. Thank you, Overwatch team.

Blizzard hasn’t said when the game’s latest patch will hit the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One versions of Overwatch, but when it arrives, it will make the thrill of occasionally scoring two points that much easier.

