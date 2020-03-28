Overwatch’s next hero is Echo

Overwatch’s next hero has been confirmed: It’s Echo.

Blizzard released a new origin story for Overwatch’s next hero on Wednesday, reintroducing us to a hero we’ve seen before. Echo first showed up during the McCree cinematic “Reunion” at BlizzCon 2018. But Echo took a backseat to Ashe, a new damage hero, and later showed up during the Overwatch 2 cinematic “Zero Hour.” So far, Echo’s story has seemed very simple: She’s an omnic, McCree saved her, and now she’s helping out Overwatch.

Today’s origin story gives a lot more clarity as to who Echo is — and explains one of the setting’s biggest mysteries. Until now, we’ve known that there are six founders of Overwatch: Soldier: 76, Reaper, Ana, Reinhardt, and Torbjorn are all accounted for. But who is Liao, the mysterious sixth founder?

We meet Dr. Mina Liao in this video. She helped create the omnics, and watched as her creations rampaged across the world in a global war. In order to repent, she joined Overwatch, and created Echo. Echo is a highly sophisticated omnic AI who has picked up Mina Liao’s mannerisms, voice, and mission. She is literally an echo of her creator, and it looks like Liao herself died in some kind of attack on her lab.

This is a very strange answer to one of Overwatch’s biggest mysteries — the missing founder was dead the entire time, and now half-lives on through her omnic creation. But it’s also an interesting take on Echo, and for the first time, I’m really interested in seeing how the character interacts with the rest of the cast.

Now that her origin video has been released, Echo should hit the Overwatch test servers soon, at which point we’ll be able to see her full kit of abilities and powers.