OxygenOS Open Beta 6 rolling out for OnePlus 6/6T with March 2020 security patch

The update mainly focuses on bug fixes.
Source: Android Central
What you need to know
- OnePlus has released OxygenOS Open Beta 6 for the OnePlus 6 and 6T.
- It comes with the March 2020 Android security patch and a few bug fixes.
- The update isn’t widely available over-the-air just yet.
OnePlus released OxygenOS Open Beta 5 for the OnePlus 6 and 6T phones in late February, bringing the February 2020 security patch, improved system stability, and a few new features to the two flagship phones. As per a report from XDA Developers, OnePlus is now pushing OxygenOS Open Beta 6 for the OnePlus 6 series phones.
Unlike the last build, OxygenOS Open Beta 6 for the OnePlus 6 and 6T does not bring any new feature. It only comes with the March 2020 Android security patch and a few bug fixes. Once you install the new update on your device, you will no longer have to deal with blank screens while clearing background apps.
Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more
The update also fixes issues with the LockBox feature in File Manager and the crashes in the launcher when running apps in full-screen mode. While it isn’t widely available yet, you can grab the latest update using the third-party Oxygen Updater app.
Here’s the full changelog:
- Now unlock the LockBox without any problems in File Manager
- No more crashes in the Launcher with apps in full-screen display
- Got rid of blank screens while clearing up the background apps
- Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.03
A stable OxygenOS update for the two phones with the March 2020 security patch is expected to be rolled out soon.
OnePlus 7T
The OnePlus 7T is one of the most impressive devices OnePlus has launched so far, offering excellent hardware and a premium design. It comes with a 90Hz AMOLED display, speedy Snapdragon 855+ processor, and triple rear cameras.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The ‘Super Pink Moon’ is tonight — here’s how to take pictures of it
On April 7, 2020, the stunning Super Pink Moon will make an appearance in the night sky. Here’s how to take an incredible photo of it!
These are the best games for your Android phone
We’re rounding up the best games, free and premium, you should be playing today.
Daily Coronavirus updates: Microsoft extends remote work guidelines
COVID-19 has already infected over 1.3 million people globally and caused over 76,500 fatalities. Here are all the ways the coronavirus is affecting the world.
People into rooting and modding should check out these phones
If you’re looking ahead and know you’ll want to change something on your next phone that requires custom software or root access, these phones are the best options.