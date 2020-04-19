P.T. remake imagines the game for Apple Macintosh

Kojima Productions’ brilliant horror game teaser P.T. has, after its painful removal from the PlayStation Store, been remade by fans on a variety of platforms — on PC, in virtual reality, in the video game creation game Dreams. A new take on the game reimagines P.T. in HyperCard, the black and white visual database application for Apple Macintosh computers. It works surprisingly well, capturing the hallway horror of the Silent Hills teaser in clean, lo-fi graphics.

Hyper P.T., spotted by Warp Door, was created by Ryan Trawick and submitted to Itch.io as part of a recent HyperCard-themed game jam called, appropriately, HyperJam. You can download it for free or pay what you want; the game is playable on Linux, Mac, and Windows PC.

Trawick’s version of P.T. isn’t a full-on recreation, he notes. “Some stuff is stripped back, some stuff is added; you’ll just have to play to find out,” the creator said on the game’s Itch page.

HyperCard was first released in 1987, and included with Apple Macintosh and Apple IIGS computers. Apple discontinued the software in 2004. The software was used to create the original version of Myst and early demos of You Don’t Know Jack.