Parents are being warned about a ‘dangerous’ app because they are concerned that their children will be ‘exploited’ because ‘predators pose as children to groom victims.’

A DANGEROUS app has been alerted to parents, who are concerned that their children will be exploited.

A child in Wishaw was allegedly groomed on a gaming app called Zepeto, prompting Police Scotland to open an investigation.

It’s a Korean social media app that allows users to create a 3D animated version of themselves (called Zepeto), implying that “predators” could pose as children to groom their victims.

According to the Daily Record, cops are investigating “an incident of online exploitation” and urging parents to be aware of the dangers of social media apps.

“We are currently carrying out enquiries into an incident of online exploitation using an app known as Zepeto, which involved a child from the Wishaw area recently,” Michael Steenson, Police Constable of Preventions and Interventions at the force, said.

“While social media has become an integral part of many people’s lives, we must ensure that children remain safe while online.

“Prevention is key, and I’d like to remind parents to keep an eye on their children’s apps and content.

“We remain committed to preventing child online exploitation, and anyone with concerns should call Police Scotland on 101.”

Zepeto is a gaming and social media app that allows users to chat with one another, complete quests, and share photos and videos of their Zepetos on social media.

“In a space without bounds, another me in another universe,” the app’s description reads.

“Be who you want to be and make friends from all over the world.”

Take part in exciting adventures and see your ideas come to life.

“Meet new people, take photos, and complete missions – there are over a thousand worlds to discover.”

Review parental controls and privacy settings, which can help to reduce the risks that your children may face.

Google’s SafeSearch Filters, for example, will block sites that contain explicit sexual content.

However, while these filters aren’t 100% effective, they can help to reduce the risk.

Kids may not realize how public the internet is, and once information is posted, it may be impossible to take it down.

If you’re concerned about them sharing information online, use the “T-shirt test.”

“Would you wear it on your T-shirt? Then don’t post it online,” remind your child.

Inquire about your children’s apps in a non-obtrusive manner.

Do this on a regular basis, as the most popular apps change.

After that, familiarize yourself with the platforms.

This way, you’ll be able to spot any potential dangers that these apps could pose to your child.

You can also ensure that they understand how to…

