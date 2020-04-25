Patch Notes Released For Latest Borderlands 3 Update; Moze Gets Another Buff

Gearbox has released the full patch notes for a Borderlands 3 update scheduled to release today at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET. The update will see the start of the Revenge of the Cartels limited-time event and Loot the Universe, adds Mayhem Mode 2.0, and implements dozens of bug fixes.

Also worth noting: Moze the gunner has been buffed again. “During our investigations into Moze’s viability, we determined a handful of changes that we were unable to include as a hotfix and are now included into today’s patch,” Gearbox wrote in the patch notes. “Specifically, we’ve made some changes to allow a few of her skills to regenerate health, or her shields. We’ve also increased the damage output of a few skills.”

Though they didn’t receive any buffs or nerfs, the other three playable Vault Hunters got updates as well. Several of Amara, Zane, and FL4K’s skills have been a little buggy over the past few weeks, and this update addresses most of their respective problems. For a full breakdown of all the changes, check out the patch notes, which are listed below.