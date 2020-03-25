Patch Notes Revealed For CoD Modern Warfare, Warzone Update

A new update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is now available, as is a playlist update for the game’s multiplayer. Any Modern Warfare patch now also has the potential to impact Warzone, a standalone free-to-play battle royale game that is included in Modern Warfare as an additional multiplayer mode, and that happens to be the case here. It’s a fan-requested change too–the addition of a Solo mode to Warzone, which originally launched as a three-person squad-based battle royale game like Apex Legends.

Prior to this update, the only playlist in Warzone allowed for teams of three to compete against each other (although you could, technically, join a match without any teammates). Now, you’ll be able to do battle without having to worry about enemy squads or anything of the sort–you’ll win or (more likely) lose based solely on your own actions. Whether that’s the ideal way to play remains to be seen, but it’s an option for those who are teammate-averse.

Elsewhere in the update, Modern Warfare’s multiplayer has added Cranked Kill Confirmed, Mercenary Moshpit, and 10v10 Atlas Superstory 24/7 playlists. Additionally, alongside the recently added DLC, Gunfight has gotten a St. Patrick’s Day theme.

In terms of fixes, Infinity Ward has made good on a recent promise, as kills in Warzone are now credited to the player who downed an enemy. Previously, the player who finished off the downed player was awarded the kill.

You can check out the full patch notes below.

PLAYLIST UPDATE:

Multiplayer:

Battle Royale:

GENERAL FIXES: