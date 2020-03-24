Path Of Exile Adds A Free Gift To Make Staying Indoors Better

Path of Exile is the latest game to offer a special bonus for players who find themselves stuck inside amidst lockdowns and other restrictions that are in place throughout the world.

In a blog post, developer Grinding Gear Games announced that it’s giving everyone a free Thaumaturgy Mystery Box which contains an assortment of cosmetic items. All you need to do is open Path of Exile’s in-game shop and the Box will be automagically added to your account.

Grinding Gear specified that you must visit the in-game store to claim this freebie; visiting the Path of Exile shop website is not enough. Also, you must have created account already to get the freebie, and the offer is limited to one Box per account.

The Box is available to claim on PS4, Xbox One, and PC for the period of one week.

Grinding Gear is based in Auckland, New Zealand, a country that has launched some of the most strict protocols in the world to help fight the spread of COVID-19.

In other news, Lord of the Rings Online and Dungeons & Dragons Online are offering special bonuses and in-game events through April to help people enjoy their time indoors.