PAX East 2020 // Demo version of Animal Crossing: New Horizons brings new details to light

The PAX East 2020 is in full swing, and Nintendo is also on site and has a playable demo too Animal Crossing: New Horizons for the fans. The almost 20-minute excerpt from the game brings to light many new details that have not yet been officially announced. So are new items like seeing backpacks that can be purchased from the Kicks dealer. It is also shown that your gender you can choose and paint your face, so that you are not restricted if you further adapt your character. A male character can also wear a dress, for example, if you want to. You can also new animals catch like a turtle with its fishing rod.

With the customization options for your house and your items, Nintendo shows great attention to detail. For example, you can place a house mat behind your front door that says “Welcome!”. In addition, you will also have the opportunity to use yours NookPhonethat functions as a menu in the game, just like in real life with a case. Animal Crossing fans who have been loyal to the series since the Nintendo GameCube can also look forward to the camera angle can be changed with a click so that it resembles the old view.

Last but not least, the video material from PAX East 2020 also gives us the opportunity to do that for the first time soundtrack to hear who will accompany you in playing Animal Crossing: New Horizins. For Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct, Nintendo decided to run a specially created audio track in the background. The demo version now shows what the game will sound like when you play it on your Nintendo Switch. Below is a video of the demo version of PAX East 2020, in which the musical backdrop of the game comes into its own.

How do you like the Animal Crossing: New Horizons changes shown in the demo?

