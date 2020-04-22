PAX West still intends to go on as other major events shut down due to COVID-19

Seattle-based gaming convention PAX West will still take place during Labor Day weekend, organizers announced today. The event is planned for September 4th–7th, with more information to come on badges and hotel registrations. “Actions already taken by our convention center and local government have left us optimistic, and we will continue working with them to make sure we take the correct steps throughout the summer,” organizers wrote via the event’s site.

As the novel coronavirus has evolved from a health scare to a full-blown pandemic, major events across every industry have felt those effects. In the games space alone, GDC, SXSW, E3, San Diego Comic-Con, QuakeCon, and Gamescom’s physical presence have all been canceled, in addition to competitive events. States across the US have imposed shelter-in-place orders to try and curb the number of cases.

PAX West draws in thousands of attendees at the Washington State Convention Center. According to experts, social distancing and avoiding large groups remains the best defense against the virus’s spread.

“Our first priority is always your safety, and that extends to issues of public health. As the year progresses, we will continue to monitor the situation and work with health officials at all levels of government, and intend to follow all CDC and WHO guidelines as they are released,” organizers said.