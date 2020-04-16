Peacock Streaming Service Has Arrived, But Not For Everyone

For those of you who are excited for the latest streaming service to arrive–NBCUniversal’s Peacock–the wait is over, kind of. Today, Peacock launched for some people, but don’t expect to be able to watch all of the service’s original content right away.

While not everyone can access the new service, Xfinity customers will be able to use Peacock at no cost on the Flex 4K system through the cable/internet provider. This will be the premium ad-supported tier–listed below–and there will be a full rollout for all Comcast subscribers by April 30.

Peacock’s premium tier will have more than 15,000 hours of TV shows and movies to kick things off, from Parks and Recreation to Jurassic Park and more. There are a plethora of original programs coming as well. However, the majority of them are being delated until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to Variety.

“The majority of our original productions have been paused,” Matt Strauss, chairman of Peacock and NBCUniversal Digital Enterprises, told reporters on a call. “This will materially limit our original slate at launch and through 2020.”

Peacock has quite a few highly-anticipated original series headed to the service. This includes the MacGruber TV series, which will see Will Forte reprise his role as the MacGuyver parody. There is also a new Saved By The Bell and Battlestar Galactica shows on the way too. Aside from that, Peacock has plenty of other original series coming–many of which are comedies.

Below, you’ll find the tier descriptions and cost for Peacock, which ranges from free to $10 a month.

If you don’t have Comcast, Peacock will launch everywhere as a standalone app sometime in July.

