Permanent duos, card rotation and “The old ways” (event)

From April 7, the event “The old customs” begins in Apex Legends. Players battle hordes of prowlers in “Bloodhound’s City Conquest” and collect event-exclusive skins like the “Young Bloodhound Skin”. The event runs until April 21. In addition, Respawn will add the mode “Duos” and card rotation permanently so that you can play duos or trios on the Royal Gorge and the edge of the world.

Last current video: Event trailer The old customs

Overview: The old customs (according to EA)