Persona 5 Royal: Confidants Guide – Where to Find All Confidants and How to Rank Up Fast

Confidants play a huge role in Persona 5 Royal and Persona 5. By choosing to spend your free time with characters that you meet during the game, you’ll be able to increase their confidant rank. Increasing this rank unlocks bonus passive abilities and allows personas to gain more experience points upon being fused as long as their arcana matches that of your confidant.

Let’s try explain the process with an example:

Ryuji is tied to the Chariot arcana. By spending time with Ryuji, you’ll gradually increase his confidant rank. Not only do you unlock bonus abilities at set ranks, but your personas will also benefit from your efforts to socialise. In this instance, any Chariot persona that you fuse will gain an increased amount of experience at the point of its creation, based on the strength of your relationship with Ryuji. The higher his confidant rank, the more experience your persona will gain.

This means that with a high enough rank, you may be able to immediately level up your fused persona, allowing it to learn extra skills right off the bat.

Increasing confidant ranks in Persona 5 Royal and Persona 5 is quite simple. Once you’ve unlocked confidant rank 1 with a character — many of these occur automatically during the story — you’ll then be able to meet up with them at certain times and hang out. By spending time with confidants, their rank will gradually increase.

The maximum confidant rank for all confidants is 10.

A character’s confidant rank may not increase after every meeting. Sometimes, you may have to meet with a character several times in order for your relationship to rank up.

There are two ways to ensure that confidant ranks increase faster:

Please note that confidants aren’t always available to hang out with you. Most can only be found on certain days of the week, and some require you to have unlocked specific social stat ranks before you can befriend them. For example, in order to befriend Makoto, you’ll need to have at least Level 3 Knowledge, or she simply won’t want to hang out with you.

Be warned: potential spoilers below.

Arcana: Chariot

Where to find Ryuji: Ryuji can be found on the second floor of the school during the day, near the stairs next to your own classroom. When there’s no school, he can be found at the arcade in Shibuya during the day.

Arcana: Magician

Where to find Morgana: Morgana’s confidant rank will increase automatically as the story progresses.

Arcana: Lovers

Where to find Ann: Ann can be found in the Shibuya Underground Mall, near the accessory store during the day.

Arcana: Fool

Where to find Igor: Igor’s confidant rank will increase automatically as the story progresses.

Arcana: Strength

Where to find Caroline and Justine: Caroline and Justine can be found in the Velvet Room, but you can’t simply hang out with them. To increase their confidant rank, you must show them certain personas that have learned specific skills.

Arcana: Hierophant

Where to find Sojiro: Sojiro can be found in Cafe Leblanc, behind the bar at night. Note, however, that Sojiro’s confidant rank will only increase up to a certain point — Rank 3 or so — until you progress further into the story. If you feel like it’s no longer increasing, leave it for it now.

Arcana: Death

Where to find Takemi: Takemi can be found in her clinic in Yongen during the day.

Arcana: Moon

Where to find Mishima: Mishima can be found on Shibuya Central Street at night. Later in the game, he can instead be found in Akihabara at night. In order to increase Mishima’s confidant rank, you need to complete the Mementos requests that he sends you.

Arcana: Emperor

Where to find Yusuke: Yusuke can be found in the Underground Walkway during the day, near the drink stand.

Arcana: Sun

Where to find Yoshida: Yoshida can be found in Central Square, giving speeches at night. However, you’ll need to take on the part time job at the beef bowl shop and work there a couple of times in order to unlock Yoshida as a confidant.

Arcana: Temperance

Where to find Kawakami: Kawakami can be requested at night by calling her using the payphone found on the ground floor of Cafe Leblanc. This option becomes available as you progress through the story.

Arcana: Priestess

Where to find Makoto: Makoto can be found next to the library on the third floor of the school during the day. When there’s no school, she can be found outside of the school gates during the day.

Arcana: Hermit

Where to find Futaba: Futaba can be found just outside of Cafe Leblanc during the day.

Arcana: Star

Where to find Hifumi: Hifumi can be found inside the church at night. You’ll need to take the train to get there.

Arcana: Devil

Where to find Ohya: Ohya can be found inside the Crossroads Bar in Shinjuku at night.

Arcana: Fortune

Where to find Chihaya: Chihaya can be found in Shinjuku at night, at her fortune telling stand off to the right of the main road.

Arcana: Justice

Where to find Akechi (Persona 5 Royal): Akechi can be found in Kichijoji at night, outside of the sports bar. His maximum confidant rank is 8. Rank 10 is attainable later in the story, as long as you managed to get to Rank 8 beforehand.

Where to find Akechi (Persona 5): Akechi’s confidant rank will increase automatically as the story progresses.

Arcana: Judgement

Where to find Sae: Sae’s confidant rank will increase automatically as the story progresses.

Arcana: Empress

Where to find Haru: Haru can be found on the school rooftop during the day.

Arcana: Hanged Man

Where to find Iwai: Iwai can be found in his store in Shibuya at night.

Arcana: Tower

Where to find Shinya: Shinya can be found in the arcade in Akihabara during the day.

Arcana: Faith

Where to find Kasumi: Kasumi can be found in Kichijoji during the day. Kasumi’s maximum confidant rank is 5 until later on in the story.

Arcana: Councillor

Where to find Maruki: Maruki can be found on the ground floor of the school practice building on some weekdays. Maruki’s maximum confidant rank is 9 until the 18th November. On that day, if you’ve hit Rank 9, you’ll reach Rank 10.

