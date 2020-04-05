Persona 5 Royal guide: All classroom answers

In Persona 5 Royal, Knowledge is a crucial social stat — just as it was in the original. In Persona 5 Royal, almost all of the classroom questions are slightly different than they were in the original game. Royal also comes with a third semester of school, including more questions to test your knowledge.

Building Knowledge will help you grow your relationship with your friends as well as perform well on your exams. One of the most constant ways to get your Knowledge up is correctly answering questions that your teachers ask you in class.

In this guide, we’ll show you the answers to all classroom questions and exams in Persona 5 Royal. (Looking for the original game? Read Polygon’s Persona 5 classroom answers guide.)

Q: Tell me what the Devil’s Dictionary defines as the Hider factor in the progress of the human race.

A: Villains

Q: Between A and B … which line seems longer …?

A: They’re the same

Q: Between music, theater, and chariot racing, which sport did Nero win when he participated in the Olympics?

A: All of them

Q: Ann asks for help about what does the phrase “my country right or wrong” mean to convey?

A1: You unquestionably support it

A2: You have a duty to correct it

Q: Do you know the name of the theorem named after this number?

A: Four color theorem

Q1: First off, the “wunder” part probably means …?

A1: Wonder

Q2: Next, the “kind” part. That’s probably …

A2: Child

Q3: Yeah, that’s gotta be it. “Kind” means a child … or at least a young guy, in your case.

A3: A prodigy

Q: So what’s the literal translation of the phrase “femme fatale?”

A: Fatal woman

Q: You know the time period Yoshitsune was active in, don’t you?

A: The Heian period

Q1: What historical figure inspired “favoring the magistrate?”

A1: Minamoto no Yoshitsune

Q2: Yoshitune had a brother, right. Oh, I think his name was …

A2: Minamoto no Yoritomo

Q3: But they ended up coming into conflict. And in the end when they had to oppose each other …

A3: Yoritomo won

Q4: That’s probably because people tend to sympathize less with people in power, and sympathize more with …

A4: The weak

Q1: Which brain function is responsible for the phenomenon of seeing an illusion in this figure?

A1: Cognition

Q2: Which of the following maps can you paint without any adjacent areas being the same color?

A2: Both

Q1: Name that book that defined “male factor” as the chief factor in the progress of the human race.

A1: The Devil’s Dictionary

Q2: What character archetype refers to a mysterious and seductive woman, typically with ulterior motives?

A2: Femme Fatale

Q: What do we call the phenomenon where believing in a treatment’s power is enough to improve your condition?

A: The Placebo effect

Q: Which famous artist of the Edo period is said to have moved residence over 100 times?

A: Katsushika Hokusai

Q: The golden ratio is 1:1.618 but do you know the silver ratio?

A: 1:1.414

Q1: If we think about what these words have in common, then maybe “syn” means …

A1: Together

Q2: And “aisthesis,” huh? That’s a little like the word aesthetics. I wonder if it means …

A2: Senses

Q3: So that means the full word basically means…

A3: Senses coming together

Q: Do you know which author Leblanc borrowed from?

A: Arthur Conan Doyle

Q: Do you know which peg-legged, parrot toting historical figure’s appearance became visual shorthand for pirates?

A: John Silver

Q: What do you think the name for the phenomenon is?

A: The halo effect

Q: The red king crab is biologically related to the hermit crab. So how is it different from a crab. Do you know?

A: The number of legs

Q: Where does totalitarianism take things a step further than authoritarianism?

A: Controlling Public Thought

Q: What color do you think it turns (when washing your hair with copper)

A: Green

Q: Between paper bills and coins, which one is issued by the government?

A: Coins

Assist Ann: One of these has minor metals in it, right?

A: Smartphone

Q: Now do you know what this woman’s position was?

A: A pope

Q: Which of these animals is involved in an English idiom about the weather?

A: Dogs

Q: What do you think it says on the back of this (Shogi) piece?

A: Gold

Q: What’s the meaning of the original Chinese phrase that these dumplings’ name came from?

A: Barbarian’s Head

Q: Two people are responsible for July and August having 31 days. Do you know who those people are?

A: Julius and Augustus

Assist Ann: So Tanabata’s about gods crossing a starry sky to reunite once every year. It might have something to do with… ?

A1: The Milky Way

Q2: Traditional food

A2: Soumen’s noodles

Q: Do you know what shape it is?

A: A triangle

Q1: What is long-term memory, anyway?

A1: Memories that last a long time

Q2: Markus mentioned something about the amount of memories you could store, right? Something like …

A2: Infinite

Q3: If you have theoretically infinite space for them… Theoretically, you’d be able to retain them for …

A3: Forever

Q: Do you know what he did?

A: Thievery

Q1: If angle C is 28 degrees, and angles A and D are 88 degrees, what is the angle of B and E?

A1: 64 degrees

Q2: I think this came up in class. They were invented by the campus’s guy from Romance of the Three Kingdoms, right?

A2: Zhuge Liang

Q3: And they were offering something to quell the river …

A3: Barbarians’ heads

Q4: This master strategist came up with the baozi to

A4: To offer them instead of heads

Q1: What is the name and genus of this organism?

A1: Red King Crab (Paralithodes)

Q2: What happened when the government issued paper and hard currencies in Japan for the first time?

A2: It caused confusion in the economy

Q1: What is the English equivalent of the Norwegian idiom “raining witches?”

A1: Raining cats and dogs

Q2: Which of the following is another name for spikenard noodles traditionally eaten in Tanabata?

A2: Demon guts

Q: Each hand in this famous statue means something, but … do you know what the right represents?

A: Prosperity

Q: Do you know the name of that phenomenon where the second hand looks like it’s stopped moving?

A: Chronostasis

Q: What does a pawn shop offer that a secondhand shop doesn’t?

A: Money loans for collateral

Q: What’s one of the supposed origins for the phrase “cat got your tongue?”

A: Cats eating human tongues

Q: Robot comes from a word in Czech … but where in Europe is the Czech Republic located?

A: Central Europe

Q: How many white and black shapes are there respectively on a soccer ball?

A: 20 white, 12 black

Q1: So “PVS,” referring to when you mistakenly think your phone is going off… What’s the P?

A1: Phantom

Q2: The next part is the V part. That means it’d be “phantom…” what?

A2: Vibration

Q3: Last is the S. So if we have “phantom vibration” so far…?

A3: Syndrome

Q: But the fishermen of Nagaragawa are actually civil servants as well. So, tell me which sector they belong to.

A: Imperial Household Agency

Q: If we use “three watermelons in the sun” to visualize a certain matter’s size against the universe’s, what are the melons?

A: Stars

Q: Now, do you know who invented this instrument? (Guillotine)

A: Joseph-Ignace Guillotine

Q: Which name was most commonly ascribed to shape B?

A: Bouba

Q1: Counting both black and white surfaces, how many surfaces are there in total on a soccer ball?

A1: 32 surfaces

Q2: Didn’t the teacher say that the number of colors used to be different? Do you remember?

A2: It used to be one color

Q3: Oh yeah, I remember. I think she said that unlike now, soccer games were broadcast with …

A3: Black and white picture

Q1: Who conducted executions using this device?

A1: Charles-Henri Sanson

Q2: What is the reason that most people can not become a commercial fisherman of Nagarasawa?

A2: It’s a hereditary profession

Q1: What is the meaning of “robota,” the etymological root of “robot”

A1: Slave labor

Q2: Which of the following describes the density of the stars in outer space?

A2: 3 bees in all of Europe

Q: Now, tell me the total count for each column in this magic square.

A: 15

Q: From a psychological standpoint, what’s a key reason our memories can differ from reality?

A: Memory Bias

Q: Can you tell me the meaning of the word “wack” in Thieves’ Cant?

A: A share of stolen goods

Q: Clubs is a club, diamond is a gem, so what does a spade represent?

A: A sword

Q: Tell me how old you have to be to listen in on a trial?

A: Any age

Q: Do you know why it’s missing in the character for crow?

A: Crow eyes are hard to see

Q: I wonder. Do you know why voices sound so different over the phone?

A: Because the voice is synthetic.

Q: Tell me why that is? (Sun rising over Mt. Fuji)

A: Because of high altitude

Q: He was to be paraded through the city and punished in a very particular way. How was he punished? (Nezumi Kozo)

A: His head was put on display

Q: Do you know the name for this graph? Your hint is “snails” …

A: Cochleoid

Q1: Choose the graph which is named after the Chinese yoyo known as a diabolo.

A1: D

Q2: He was a really famous thief in the Edo period, right? How much money did he steal, in the end?

A2: Over one billion yen

Q3: As a result he was sentenced to …

A3: Having his head displayed

Q4: Criminals, especially famous criminals, were mostly parades around for …

A4: A performance

Q1: Which suit of cards represents the Holy Grail?

A1: Hearts

Q2: According to Japanese judicial law, what is possible for even an infant to do in court?

A2: Attend

Q1: What country refers to a person who controls politics behind the scenes as a “prime minister in black?”

A1: Japan

Q2: The Japanese word “dokyuu” translates to “massive.” What English word inspired the initial “do” in dokyuu?

A2: Dreadnought

Assist Ann 1: What’s this phrase supposed to illustrate about the gods of Shinto?

A1: How numerous they are

Assist Ann 2: What’s the phrase again? The one about how many gods there are in Shinto?

A2: The Eight Million Gods

Q: Where do you think the fictional land of “Ihatov” is modeled after?

A: Iwate

Q: What did the word awful originally mean?

A: Impressive

Q: Do you know what she’s stepping on?

A: A snake

Q1: What does that mean when describing a person? (Sweet)

A1: Kind-hearted

Q2: So what kind of connotation would “salty” have in that context?

A2: Negative

Q3: So with all of that in mind, “salty” probably means …

A3: Resentful

Q: How far did this study suggest personal happiness can spread?

A: To friends of friends of friends