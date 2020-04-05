Persona 5 Royal guide: Crossword puzzle answers

In Persona 5 Royal, time is the ultimate resource. You need to spend it wisely to level up your Social Stats and spend time with all of your Confidants.

Luckily for you, crossword puzzles occasionally show up on a table in LeBlanc, your cafe home. Successfully answering a question increases your Knowledge stat without taking up any in-game time. (If you can see the book on the LeBlanc table but Sojiro still has customers, try talking to them or interacting with the TV to make them leave.)

Crosswords act a bit differently than Persona 5 Royal classroom answers. Crosswords appear in a in a specific order — so crossword answer 1 will be the same even if you don’t pick up the book until August. In this guide, we’ll show you the answers for Persona 5 Royal’s first 25 crossword puzzles.

Q1: How school years are divided

Answer: Semesters

Q2: Cherry (?) viewing

Answer: Blossom

Q3: Time for a trip (?) Week

Answer: Golden

Q4: What are the May Blues?

Answer: Malaise

Q4: Where art is shown off and sold

Answer: Gallery

Q6: A type of outdoor allergy

Answer: Pollenosis

Q7: Nihonga: (?) Cultural artwork

Answer: Japanese

Q8: Label for an unparalleled artist

Answer: Master

Q9: Held to inform the public

Answer: Conference

Q10: Changes with the season

Answer: Wardrobe

Q11: Exchanged all over the world

Answer: Currency

Q12: A border between air masses

Answer: Front

Q13: Medicine of varying legality

Answer: Narcotics

Q14: Many student’s greatest love

Answer: Vacation

Q15: These gauge student knowledge

Answer: Finals

Q16: A seasonal skybound event

Answer: Fireworks

Q17: A stationary hotspot: heat (?)

Answer: Island

Q18: Necessary for dares

Answer: Courage

Q19: A common skin injury

Answer: Sunburn

Q20: When it’s too hot to sleep

Answer: Sweltering

Q21: Techy term for e-infiltration

Answer: Hacking

Q22: Localized destructive storm

Answer: Typhoon

Q23: Tsukimi: lunar viewing (?)

Answer: Festival

Q24: Establishing order and worth

Answer: Ranking

Q25: Absorbs most light

Answer: Black