Persona 5 Royal guide: Crossword puzzle answers

In Persona 5 Royal, time is the ultimate resource. You need to spend it wisely to level up your Social Stats and spend time with all of your Confidants.
Luckily for you, crossword puzzles occasionally show up on a table in LeBlanc, your cafe home. Successfully answering a question increases your Knowledge stat without taking up any in-game time. (If you can see the book on the LeBlanc table but Sojiro still has customers, try talking to them or interacting with the TV to make them leave.)
Crosswords act a bit differently than Persona 5 Royal classroom answers. Crosswords appear in a in a specific order — so crossword answer 1 will be the same even if you don’t pick up the book until August. In this guide, we’ll show you the answers for Persona 5 Royal’s first 25 crossword puzzles.
Q1: How school years are divided
Answer: Semesters
Q2: Cherry (?) viewing
Answer: Blossom
Q3: Time for a trip (?) Week
Answer: Golden
Q4: What are the May Blues?
Answer: Malaise
Q4: Where art is shown off and sold
Answer: Gallery
Q6: A type of outdoor allergy
Answer: Pollenosis
Q7: Nihonga: (?) Cultural artwork
Answer: Japanese
Q8: Label for an unparalleled artist
Answer: Master
Q9: Held to inform the public
Answer: Conference
Q10: Changes with the season
Answer: Wardrobe
Q11: Exchanged all over the world
Answer: Currency
Q12: A border between air masses
Answer: Front
Q13: Medicine of varying legality
Answer: Narcotics
Q14: Many student’s greatest love
Answer: Vacation
Q15: These gauge student knowledge
Answer: Finals
Q16: A seasonal skybound event
Answer: Fireworks
Q17: A stationary hotspot: heat (?)
Answer: Island
Q18: Necessary for dares
Answer: Courage
Q19: A common skin injury
Answer: Sunburn
Q20: When it’s too hot to sleep
Answer: Sweltering
Q21: Techy term for e-infiltration
Answer: Hacking
Q22: Localized destructive storm
Answer: Typhoon
Q23: Tsukimi: lunar viewing (?)
Answer: Festival
Q24: Establishing order and worth
Answer: Ranking
Q25: Absorbs most light
Answer: Black