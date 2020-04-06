Persona 5 Royal guide: Futaba’s Palace Will Seeds of Wrath locations

In this Persona 5 Royal guide, we’ll show you how to find all three Will Seeds of Wrath and get the Crystal of Wrath in Futaba’s Palace.

Persona 5 Royal’s dungeons are largely the same as they were in Persona 5 — despite the occasional use of the new grappling hook. But one major change in each palace is the existence of Will Seeds. Each Persona 5 Royal palace now has three Will Seeds hidden inside. Picking up all of them will net you a sweet new item, which Jose can later upgrade for free in Mementos.

Futaba’s Palace’s red Will Seed of Wrath is in the Chamber of Rejection. In the square room — which has another square inside it on the map —climb up to your right, and you’ll find the Will Seed room unguarded. Walk through the sealed door to pick up the red Will Seed of Wrath.

Futaba’s Palace’s green Will Seed of Wrath palace is probably the least hidden Will Seed in the game. In the Chamber of Guilt, you’ll run through some low corridors with Shadows inside. The sealed door is just in this hallway, not hidden by any obscure platforming. Go inside and collect the green Will Seed of Wrath.

Futaba’s Palace’s blue Will Seed of Wrath in is near the end of the dungeon, in the Chamber of Sanctuary. In this room, you need to grapple around to reach the exit. Grapple up to the top of the room — near the green pyramid — and you’ll find the final sealed door guarded by a powerful Shadow. Defeat the enemy and claim the blue Will Seed of Wrath.

For all your trouble, you’ll get the Crystal of Wrath, which increases the user’s speed. When you use Jose to upgrade to the Ring of Wrath, it offers an additional spell that cures non-special ailments for allies.