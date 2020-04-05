Persona 5 Royal guide: Kamoshida’s Palace Will Seeds of Lust locations

In this Persona 5 Royal guide, we’ll show you how to find all three Will Seeds of Lust and get the Crystal of Lust in Kamoshida’s Palace.

Persona 5 Royal’s dungeons are largely the same as they were in Persona 5 — despite the occasional use of the new grappling hook. But one major change in each palace is the existence of Will Seeds. Each Persona 5 Royal palace now has three Will Seeds hidden inside. Picking up all of them will net you a sweet new item, which Jose can later upgrade for free in Mementos.

To find Kamoshida’s Palace’s red Will Seed of Lust, when you reach the chapel, you’ll fight the Heavenly Punisher like normal. After the boss is dead, grapple up to the rafters. Run through the hall up here toward the next objective. The game will stop you to offer the Will Seed tutorial — you can’t miss this one.

Grapple over the gap and enter the sealed door to pick up the red Will Seed of Lust. The other two won’t be as straightforward.

Kamoshida’s Palace’s green Will Seed of Lust is easily the hardest to find in Kamoshida’s castle. When you reach the roof of the castle, before you enter the tower, grapple up to start the minor platforming section.

When you make it up to the window, keep running and look around for another grapple point high in the sky. Grapple up the side of the tower and into a small window. You’ll find the green Will Seed of Lust here.

Kamoshida’s Palace’s blue Will Seed of Lust takes some work, but isn’t as easy to miss as the green.

Toward the end of the palace, in the high tower, you’ll find an elevator that takes you down to a secret compartment. You can use this compartment to go all the way back to the start of the dungeon — by jumping through a portrait of Kamoshida.

Take the shortcut back, and hit the switch in the corner of the castle entryway. This will activate a second elevator in the secret compartment. Go back through the portrait and head down the elevator on your left. You’ll be in some kind of dungeon or sewer. Walk forward and defeat the powerful guard.

When the guard is dead, go into the sealed room and pick up the blue Will Seed of Lust.

For all your trouble, you’ll get the Crystal of Lust, which you can put on one of your party members to give them the Diarama spell (medium healing to a party member). Later in Persona 5 Royal, when you run into Jose in the Mementos, he’ll take your Crystal of Lust and transform it into the Ring of Lust, which changes the spell to offer powerful healing and an attack bonus to the recipient of the heal.