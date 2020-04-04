Persona 5 Royal guide: Kaneshiro’s Bank Palace walkthrough

Persona 5 Royal’s Palaces will feel familiar if you’re already played the original Persona 5. The walkthroughs we’ve created for the original will still serve you well for the role-playing game’s 2020 version, so don’t worry. However, you may encounter some minor differences thanks to Royal’s new grappling hook, but the directions contained in this guide are essentially the same. When in doubt, if Joker’s hand is glowing blue, then there’s a grapple point near by.

The updated Persona 5 Royal introduces a new collectible called Will Seeds in each dungeon. If you’re looking to seek them out in this dungeon, then check out our Kaneshiro’s Palace Will Seeds of Gluttony locations guide.

Once you are ready, head into the Metaverse to take on Kaneshiro. Makoto will receive her code name as soon as you enter.

Once inside, the first thing that you may notice is that the front door is closed off. Time to find another way around. Head to the right side of the courtyard and walk up to the suspicious pig statue. Examine it, and then crawl through the cave hidden beneath.

Head through the secret passage, and take a right around the stairs. (You currently have no reason to go up them.) Head into the main room, which will look pretty familiar. Clear out the guards here and then head behind the tellers. There is a hidden treasure on the far left side.

Head back out into the main room, and walk to the left. You will find yourself in another large room, but this one has an elevator in it. Clear out the room, grab the treasure under the stairs, and head up to the second level.

Here, you will be confronted by your very first dog enemy. The dogs are more perceptive than other guards, meaning that they will spot you far easier if you are not behind cover. Sneak up on the dog, and then clear out the rest of the floor.

Before doing anything else, head to the far left side and hit the button to open a shortcut back to the first floor.

Return to where you first fought the dog enemy, and look up at the shelves in front of you. If you look closely, you will be able to see the vent, which is where you want to go. Climb up the shelves, and enter the security room. Ambush the security enemy in here, and grab the key card. You will also gain access to part one of the map here.

Exit the security room, and clear the floor again. Now head down the right hallway from the dog stairs. You will find a small box that you can use your new key card on. Do so.

Inside this room, you will find the elevator controls. All that should concern you is the gaping hole in the floor that allows your team to ride on top of the elevator. Jump down, and begin your decent into the basement.

Crawl through the vent in front of you and then jump into the basement. After Kaneshiro makes a quick announcement to his goons, head through the right side door and down the hall. Turn right to find the Banker Passageway Safe Room.

After gathering your team together, take a double right and make your move down the long hallway. Use third eye to walk through the security camera’s blind spots, and attack the electrical box on the wall.

Head through the doorway to your left. You will be in a small square room connected to a very narrow hallway. Defeat all the guards here and follow the hallway all the way down.

At the end of the hall, turn right into a small square room with some treasure and another electrical box. Once the chest is opened and the box smashed, head back up the hallway. This time, hang left toward the even smaller room. There is another electrical box in here. Smash it.

Now that the security cameras are taken care of, leave the narrow hallway and return to the square room. Head through the left doorway and up the long stairs. Walk across the balcony area and then down another set of stairs. Ignore the small room in front of you and continue down the hallway. Defeat the guard and break the electrical box.

Before moving on, return to the small room that we previously passed by to nab some extra treasure, and then go back down the hallway. Use your key card to open up a shortcut to the Safe Room and then head through the doors into the next area.

You will now be in a small room with a staircase to the right and a door in front of you. Head up the staircase first, and use your key card to unlock a shortcut back to the first floor. Once that is taken care of, return to the small room and go through the new doors.

This new room is large and has a ton of security, so watch your step. First things first, cross the room and go through the doorway. You will be in a balcony area with a guard patrolling. Take him out. If you head forward and look to the left, you will see an impassable security section.

Instead of trying to get through this way, think like a thief. Turn around and head back toward the other side of the room. If you look closely, you will find some pipes. Jump onto them and then down to the next floor. Clear the guards out, and grab the treasure chest. Go left down the hall until you come across the giant vault door.

Time to find some keys. Go up the staircase in front of you and take a right. Nab the treasure chest and go through the door. Climb up the cabinets to the left, and go through the small vent. Jump down into the new room to find a chest and two electrical boxes. Break them both to clear the security.

Use your key card to gain access to the main room. Walk through the now security-less balcony, and come across the two yellow guards. Time for some trickery. After Makoto suggests it, you will be given an opportunity to teleport back to the communications room. Accept the prompt.

Walk in, and examine the communicator. A short scene will play, and your squad will ambush the yellow guard when he comes in. Attack the guard with lightning skills and he will fall fast.

For defeating the enemy, you will receive the right key. Return to the basement and confront the other yellow guard. This one is weak to nuke skills. Defeating this guard will net you the left key as well as the 2nd map.

Once you have gotten both keys (and the second piece of the map), return to the giant vault door and open it. Congratulate your team on a job well done, and run down the long hall of the Laundering Office.

Open up the door and take a left down the hallway. At the end, go through the left side door. Slowly make your way down this long office area. Be sure to avoid the cameras and ambush the guards. At the end of the hallway, enter into the square room.

Dead end? Not quite. In the corner, you will find a small opening. Crawl through it and into the giant money pit room.

Crawl along the wall, and then jump down a floor. From here, turn around and walk toward the back room. Enter in through a small area in the corner, just like the room above.

For the time being, ignore the elevator. Head down the hallway and defeat the guards, just like above. In the next room, turn right and sneak around the security cameras. At the end of this room, there is a treasure chest. Return to the other side of the room and go up the stairs. At the top, unlock a shortcut. Return to the aforementioned elevator and travel down.

There is a chest at the end of the hall here. Go and claim it. Once that is finished, head through the doorway and into a large room. Kaneshiro can be seen below speaking to a yellow guard. To reach him, you can go down the right stairs or the left. Left is far easier in terms of enemies but has no treasure. The right side has more enemies but two treasure chests.

Make your way down to Kaneshiro however you see fit and prepare for a fight. Battle the third yellow guard, who will bring copies of the other two into battle with him. The new boss, in the middle, is weak to psychic abilities. The left boss is weak to nuke and the right boss is weak to lightning. Take them out using their weaknesses.

During the battle, it appears that Kaneshiro escaped. No matter, because he left behind his journal. Before heading down the elevator, turn around and grab the Office Safe Room between the stairs.

Return to the elevator at the far end of the room and head down into the Underground Vault. Upon arrival, turn to your left and find the Underground Vault Safe Room. Save here and consider leaving the Metaverse if you are low on health or SP.

Once you are ready to press on, head out of the Underground Vault Safe Room and up to the pin entry panel. Examine it.

Using the hints in Kaneshiro’s journal, you will have to transcribe the four letter word into a code. The code for this box and the word “RICH,” is 0102. Once the code is put in correctly, select the little enter arrow in the bottom right of the key pad. Inputting the correct code will cause the walls to spin, opening a new entry point.

Move deeper into the Underground Vault and head down the stairs to the left. Clear the main room out, and walk around to the back of the security area. You will find two large vault doors. Go through them and grab the treasure chest. Before leaving this room, walk up to the pig statue for a new piece of the journal.

Return to the stairs that you entered this floor on. At the foot of the stairs, there are shelves that you can climb. Do so and then head down the stairs to the left.

You will now be on a new floor. Take two lefts from the entrance, and you will find yourself face-to-face with another pig statue. Punch it in the nose for another piece of the journal.

Turning around, head into one of the little alcoves that the enemies patrol to. There are climbable shelves in here with a treasure chest at the top.

Once everything has been cleared and you have both pieces of the journal, go up the stairs. Go across the walkway and turn left at the end. Here is the pin entry panel that you have been looking for. Walk up and examine it.

The word you are looking to solve this time is “REAP.” Type in the code 0931. Once that business is finished, return to the vault and head deeper in. Time to go down another stairway.

In the basement of the next area, continue along the path (destroying an electronics box on your way) until you come up to a door. Don’t bother going through. Instead, look up to the right and climb.

Go through the vent at the top and move into a room full of money stacks and lasers. Jump along the stacks to reach the treasure chest in the middle of the room. Once you are ready to leave, walk along to piles on the far right side of the room until you come across a vent. Crawl through it and into the next room.

Before heading up the stairs, hang left and go through the doorway. You will be met with electric barriers, but don’t be alarmed. Turn right out of the door and find a pig statue. Punch it and grab another piece of the journal.

Head back to where you left the vent, and climb the stairs. Be sure to destroy all electrical boxes you see. At the top of the stairs, head right down a short hallway and run into another pig statue. Do your thing, and steal the journal pages.

Some enemies will now spawn. Take them out slowly and cautiously. Once the room is clear again, head down the hallway and look left. Oh look, another pin machine.

The word you are looking to transcribe this time is “Huge.” The code you are looking for is 2319.

Instead of accepting the teleport back to the main vault area, turn around and break the electrical box. From up here, jump into the maze now that it is devoid of security. Look carefully around the maze until you come across a treasure chest. Grab it, and return to the vault.

Go through the doorway. This next part is a little different. First, attack the yellow guard near the pin machine. Use physical attacks to beat him and avoid using lightning. Once defeated, examine the pin machine. No password needed. Hit the left button, and go through the now open doorway.

You will now find an identical machine to the last one. Walk up and activate the button, which will move a wall that you do not have access to yet. Return to the previous machine (the one the yellow guard was standing in front of) and activate the button again. Head through the now open area and go down the stairs to your right.

To your left, you will find a chest. Defeat the enemies in the area, and take it. Now head down the stairs and continue along the hallway. Destroy the electrical box you come across. Head through the doorway.

You will now be in a large warehouse. Carefully navigate your way through. Be sure to keep an eye on your map so you don’t get ambushed by enemies. Once you have reached the end of the room, head through the doorway.

Now you need to sneak past some cameras and then destroy and electrical box. If you hang right, you will find another electrical box and a pig. Open the pig for another piece of the journal.

Return to the main hallway, and keep going. Once you reach the gated doorway, head left. Move forward a little and then take another left into a square room with another pig. Open it up for the final piece of the journal. Break the electrical box before you leave.

Turn around, and head back into the other room. You can’t get through the gate from here, so walk up to the key card reader on the left, and open up a shortcut. Return to the warehouse room and climb the large pallet in the middle.

From here, you can turn around and see a treasure chest, jump your way along the pallets to grab it. On your way back from the treasure, hug the left wall and continue climbing up the pallets.

Keep moving forward until you can jump down and enter a small vent. Follow the vent along until you reach the final pin machine.

Approach the new machine.

This time, you are solving for the word “GOLD.” The code for this one is 1841.

Return to the vault, and head into the heart. You can now take the giant elevator into the treasure room. Congratulations on besting this giant puzzle.

After a short scene, your infiltration route will be secured. Return back to the real world and head to sleep. After school the next day, meet up with the gang like usual and decide to send the calling card. This will end the day like every other time, so go back to Leblanc and head to sleep again.

Once back in the Metaverse, travel to the Underground Vault Safe Room and reach the heart of the vault again. Take the elevator down and prepare for a fight.

After a short scene with Kaneshiro, the bank president will transform into some weird version of Brundlefly or Dr. Baxter Stockman.

This fight is fairly simple. Beat on Kaneshiro for a couple of turns. He doesn’t pose much of a threat, so treat him like you would most other enemy encounters. Decrease his defense, and hit him with the best abilities you have. Once his health gets fairly low, he will summon his giant robot, Piggytron.

This giant robot pig has a lot of health and hits fairly hard. Beat on it for a couple of turns, being sure to stay mindful of your teammates’ health situation. Eventually, Kaneshiro will emerge and climb on top of Piggytron. He is gearing up for a hard-hitting attack, but he’s also vulnerable. Use area of effect abilities to hit both Kaneshiro and Piggytron.

If you do enough damage, Kaneshiro will fall off of the robot and be crushed when it rolls forward. He will then retreat back into Piggytron. Continue the assault until Kaneshiro emerges again.

This time, the team will come up with a good idea. You will be given a selection of three items to throw at the boss should you wish. Go with the most expensive one (your teammates will make suggestions if you listen to them).

Once the item is selected, your teammate with throw it out onto the battlefield. Kaneshiro will get very distracted and suck it up into Piggytron. He will then re-enter the robot to examine the item. You will now have two free turns to attack Piggytron.

Sadly, Piggytron is not weak to anything, so debuffing his defense and then attacking him with physical Persona skills or magic seems to work best.

Kaneshiro will eventually emerge again. Throw another expensive item his way and keep beating on Piggytron. Eventually, the mechanical menace will fall, and the fight will be over.

Confront Kaneshiro about how much of a jerk he has been, and return to the real world.

The gang will grab Morgana and the suitcase (full of fake money) and take it to Leblanc. After you investigate the case, get ready to head to sleep. All that’s left to do now is await Kaneshiro’s change of heart. Go to sleep, and Igor will offer you additional experience rewards from Arcana Burst.

Previous: The next 18 days

Related