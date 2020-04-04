Persona 5 Royal guide: Madarame’s Palace walkthrough

Persona 5 Royal’s Palaces are actually very similar to the ones in Persona 5. Our walkthrough for the previous version will work just as well for the update to this role-playing game. You may notice a few changes due to Royal’s grappling hook, but the changes in direction are minor and typically involve grappling instead of the direction stated below. If you see Joker’s hand glowing blue, then the way forward involves his grapple.

Persona 5 Royal also comes with a new collectible called Will Seeds, which are hidden in each dungeon. To find them, use our Madarame’s Palace Will Seeds of Vanity guide.

Once inside the Metaverse, jump up the truck and over the wall. Continue your way onto the roof and through the window, just like last time. Once you land, head toward the door. The gang will stop and discover that there are now lasers in certain areas. Hold X to jump over or slide under them, but only if at least one of the three circuits is green (one or two beams instead of three). You can use Third Eye to clearly see if there are two or three beams.

You will now be in the room with all of the paintings. Carefully clear out the guards in here. Be sure to mind the lasers that have been turned on since last time. Once the enemies are gone, go through the door and into the student’s portrait room. Move into the entrance area again and fight the guards. Head into the golden statue room and up the stairs. From here on out, new territory.

Once you are in the 1st Exhibition Room, follow the hall right. You will come to a big purple door. This will be your first safe room in here, so go inside and discover the 1st Exhibition Room Safe Room.

After talking with your friends, head into the large maze room. There are plenty of enemies in here, so take them out quietly. Once they are gone, check each nook and cranny in order to discover the two treasure chests hidden in this room. Once out, head left to unlock a shortcut. Return to the intersection and turn right. Go up the stairs and into the 2nd Exhibition Room.

Here you will find yourself in a hallway connected to a large square room. Walk inside and up to the giant golden vase. Morgana will lose all self control and jump up onto the display platform, triggering a trap. You will now be on your own.

At this point in time, you can’t do anything to help your friends, so turn around and look for a large box. Climb up the box and then up the wall.

Jump down onto the enemy below but be careful. The enemy is easy to defeat but you are completely on your own. This means that you do not have access to Hold Up or All In. Use your most damaging abilities and take the enemy out. Once it falls, head to the back wall and find the glowing red panel. Walk up to it and hit the button.

When the red light goes out, the wall behind you will lower, allowing Ann to escape. Go meet up with her and then climb up the crates next to the button. Continue along the wall, pass over the bridge and toward the other side. Jump down, but beware of the button on the back wall. Hitting this button will cause an enemy to appear.

Instead, look for a blurry painting in a silver frame on the right side of the room. Examine it and then take it off the wall. Suprise! Here is the button that you are looking for. Hit it to rescue Ryuji.

Talk to Ryuji and then run to the back wall, where the enemy spawning button is. Find the crates around here and climb up them to reach the ventilation shaft. Crawl through here and into the security room.

Walk up to the computer and attempt to lower the lasers. Turns out you need a password. Exit through the security room’s front door to find two bumbling guards having a conversation. Eavesdrop on them and you will learn that the password is 07734, which is hello upside down.

Defeat the guard after the conversation is over and return to the security panel. Examine it and the password will be entered for you. Morgana will be free and the part will be whole again.

After a quick chat, walk up to the vase and examine it. The vase will turn into a giant gem which will then run away from you. Catch it by getting close and hitting X. This will initiate a battle with the Regent. If you can knock it down and talk to it (it is weak to Nuke), it will join your team as a non-combat Persona that can be used to fuse stronger Personas.

You will finally be able to leave this room. Once you are in the next area, you will see a large wall with a opening in it. Climb through the opening and watch Ryuji freak out over a perspective painting.

Jump down and take out the guard. Run into the ladies’ room to get the treasure chest and then head around the perspective painting to avoid the lasers. Go through the door and into the next room.

Turn right to find the 2nd Exhibition Room Safe Room.

Head left and down the hall. There will be a few guards here. Sneaking up on them can be a little tricky due to the shape of the room and the positioning of the cover. Go slow and take them out. Head up the stairs to your right for some treasure.

Continue past where the guards were to enter another large room with paintings. After you walk through the doorway, electric fences will block the exit and several guards will spawn. Run to the right wall to make sure that you are safe. Clear the enemies out carefully.

Once the enemies are dealt with, head to the back of the room for a treasure chest. After that, start using Third Eye to look for the crooked painting. You will be able to notice it by its distinct blue glow. Pull the painting off the wall to reveal a button. Hit it and escape this room through the door on the left.

You will now be in the Central Garden. Walk forward along the beautiful path and turn right. There will be a giant, gaudy building in front of you. Walk into the door and watch as it parts. Keep moving forward until you come up to the red fence. Congratulations, you have found the barrier.

Morgana will tell you to go home, but don’t listen to him. Before you leave, head back toward the gardens and go to the yet unexplored room. Here you will find the Central Garden Safe Room. Walk in, discover it, and teleport yourself to the entrance. Leave the palace, you are done for today.

The gang will appear back in font of Madarame’s house and a plan will be formulated. Tomorrow you will return here and use Ann as bait! Head home and get some sleep.

Taking down the barrier mostly consists of some really goofy cut scenes and a lot of awkward situations …

After the shenanigans have taken place, you will find yourself alone in the Metaverse with Ryuji, awaiting the barrier’s imminent destruction. Once inside, run up to the red security guard and confront him. You will enter into a battle with the Security Shadow, who is weak to fire. Keep in mind that there are only two of you and give the beast all you’ve got.

After the monster is dead, turn left and enter into the security room. Run up to the open laptop and examine it, turning off the security. Exit the security room and meet up with Ann, Morgana, and now, Yusuke. Walk back through the palace, dragging poor Yusuke along with you. Once you reach the golden statue room, Shadow Madarame will make himself known.

After some more talking, Yusuke will discover his Persona all on his own. You will now enter into a battle with the Embittered Blacksmith. Morgana is out for this fight, but Yusuke is in! Use his Giant Slice to deal massive damage to the Embittered Blacksmith. Use your other teammate’s group abilities to deal with all the creepy bird guys in the fight so that you can focus more on the boss.

While he hits hard, The Embittered Blacksmith won’t really put up much of a fight. Take him down and escape the palace. Tomorrow is another day.

Once you head back into the palace, you will have to choose your team. There can only be four in a party, so the odd person out will be trailing behind (they will still show up in cutscenes and in Safe Rooms). Go up to the three teammates you want and bring them along.

Once the the group has been selected, return to the Central Garden Safe Room and walk through the now open courtyard.

After crossing the courtyard, you will be back in the large room that you and Ryuji fought through a day or so ago. Clear out the guards and head up the ramps. Grab the map off of the brochure rack at the top of the ramp and then move into the next area.

Head left for a locked chest, assuming you have a lock pick on hand. Now head right, and go all the way down the long hallway. Here, hang a left, around the corner and then a right into a square room. Clear the enemies and grab the chest.

From here, turn left and you will find yourself in the large laser room. This is more or less a maze. Be careful as you progress forward, as a wrong step will bump the security level up. The lasers become much easier to see if you are using Third Eye.

First, head left and slide under the lasers.

Head to the far wall and turn right, walking along the locked barrier.

Right again before the next laser grid.

Walk into the little opening to your left.

Walk forward until you reach the wall. From here, you can jump over the fence on the checkered wall to grab a chest. Once you have the loot, walk alongside the checkered wall and jump over a laser.

Finally! Out of the maze. Head to the back wall and walk up to the paintings that Yusuke pointed out earlier. Examine it and them jump through. Head left through the painting. At the edge of the frame, you will find yourself in a similar, longer painting. Cross it and them jump out onto the wall.

Head along the wall until you find a small ventilation shaft. Crawl inside of it. When you emerge, you will be in a lounge area with a chest and a locked door. Open the door to reveal a shortcut and then turn back toward the red guard standing watch. You have no choice but to fight him, so head up and initiate combat.

The Bringer of Misfortune is relatively easy, although he is immune to physical attacks. As such, use your team’s magical abilities to take him out easily. If you have access to any Nuke powers, the mini-boss it weak to it. Focus him down with magic.

Once the guard is toast, head right to find another locked chest and then move into the security room. Turns out that we are going to need another password. Go through the shortcut door that you just unlocked and eavesdrop on two more stupid guards. They will mention something about Madarame’s feet. Strange. Deal with them and head right back to the ramp room.

In here, there is a unmissable statue of Madarame. It is huge and made of gold. Walk up to its feet and examine it. There will be a numerical riddle, and you will have to figure out the password. The answer is 1120. Return to the security room and open up all the gates. Head across the floor to the farthest side. Go through the double doors and turn left to find the Treasure Hall Safe Room.

Outside of the Safe Room, head left through the door and into the gallery. Now go left down the hallway and through the double doors. You will come up to a large wall full of paintings. Walk up to the first one and jump inside.

Head to the right and into the painting with the mountain and the red gate. Instead of going forward, run through the gate.

You will now be in a jungle painting, jump out and onto the nearby ledge. Hit the button to make a new painting appear. Jump back in the painting, and make your way back to the mountain. Instead of going through the gate here, head out the right side.

You will now be on a boat, or rather, a painting of a boat. Jump off the boat around where the waves are crashing up along the side. If you continue too far to the right, a octopus monster will hurl you out of the painting and onto the enemy infested floor below. After jumping out of the boat, you will have access to yet another button. Press it.

Now you want to go back in and find your way to the jungle painting. In between the painting’s entrance and where you jumped out earlier, there will be a climb option now. Climb up the rock in the middle and walk farther into the painting.

Once you emerge in a new painting, head right to get out. When you are on solid ground again, head through the double doors and out of this nightmare.

Clear the room in front of you of enemies and then grab the treasure. Head down the ramp to your right and clear again. In the men’s room, off to the right side, you will find a treasure. Walk through the doors at the end of the room to find yourself in another weird space.

You will now be in a gigantic room inspired by the works of M.C. Escher. The room looks confusing, but is actually very straightforward. Use Third Eye to see what you can interact with and follow the path of exclamation points.

Once you have crossed the way, and grabbed the hidden treasure off to the right, head into the blue gateway. Continue along the path until you encounter two Sayuri paintings. You must choose the correct one before you can leave. Examine the one to the right, in the red shirt and claim that it is the true painting. A golden door will light up, go through it.

Now there will be even more Sayuris to choose from. The difference is now a little slighter as well, so walk up to the only one with branches on both sides of it. Claim that it is correct and move through the golden doorway.

Even more paintings? Head along down, past all the fakes, until you come across the second one with a red shirt and branches. Select it, and the golden orb will fly down into the abyss. Head up toward the blue door closest to you and enter it.

You will be back in the area where you had to choose between red and blue. Go down both flights of stairs and into the new golden doorway.

Walk up to the double doors and enter into the treasure room. Before doing anything else, walk forward toward Madarame and the treasure. A short cutscene will play, and you will regain control. Go left to find the Main Hall Safe Room.

From the Safe Room, head forward into the security booth. You will have a couple of options here, so choose to open the shutters first. After that, you can do the next two, turn off the power or turn off the laser grid, in either order. Once all options have been attempted, a guard will find you.

Return to where you stood, gazing at the treasure. Head right up the newly opened ramp. Clear out any and all enemies along the way. On your way up the ramp, there will be a square balcony to your left with treasure. Once you reach the top of the ramp, head left and across the small walkway.

When you have walked through the next doorway, turn right for more treasure and left for more ramp. At the very top, you will find the Upper Main Hall Safe Room. In this upper area, there is one control room that you can enter. Ignore the glowing switch on the wall for now and head up the ladder.

You will now be above the gallery. Jump across the way and toward the hanging hook. After you investigate this new and exciting opportunity, return to the aforementioned glowing switch and examine in. With a plan in place and an infiltration route, the time has come to exit the palace on go to bed.

The next day, after school, determine whether or not you are ready to end this palace. If you are done, send the calling card to Madarame and go to bed. Tomorrow is a big day.

Enter back into the palace and assess your team. If you don’t have Morgana with you, pick him up, as Media will be very helpful in the upcoming fight. Return to the Upper Main Hall Safe Room and walk up to the crane lever. A short and awesome cutscene will play.

After the madness is finished, run up the ladder and help Morgana off the hook. Time to get out of here, so run across the the rafters and toward the back wall. Exit out the back window and begin your decent down the building. When you reach the courtyard, the boss fight will begin.

Madarame will split into four separate pieces to start the encounter: a right eye, a left eye, a nose, and a mouth. Each piece has its own elemental properties and abilities. Similarly, each piece has several things that can damage it and at least one that heals it. Experiment with your different elements until you have a decent idea of what hurts what.

Use abilities that hurt multiple pieces at once. By doing this, you will inadvertently heal one piece, but that will make little difference in the long run. When there are only one or two left, focus them down with abilities that will actually hurt them. After the pieces fall, the real boss emerges.

Attack the now open Madarame. Use everything at your disposal. Try using abilities that debuff Madarame’s defenses for multiple turns or buff your allies. Use physical Persona attacks to deal massive damage to the painter. Eventually, he will return to his separated form.

Now the pieces will be able to reform if you don’t take them all out quickly enough. If you are bursting most pieces down and saving one or two for last, this won’t be much of an issue for you. However, Madarame will also start covering your allies in black paint, making them vulnerable to all damage. Keep them healed up or use items to either cleanse them or revive them if they fall.

Continue the process again to reveal Madarame. Nothing has really changed here so keep doing as much damage as you can. When he splits off again, the team will notice buckets of black paint off to the side. Send Yusuke to go grab them, and continue fighting the pieces as normal. In a few turns, Yusuke will smear the paint all over the pieces, making them weak to everything. Reveal Madarame again and finish the fight.

This fight is fairly easy as long as you are spending most of Morgana’s turns using Media or other healing/cleansing abilities. Take your time and don’t be too precious with your items. Once he falls, Yusuke gets to have a little revenge.

After the palace is finished, you will have your remaining free time to wait for the change of Heart, but first, go to sleep and have a little chat with Igor.

