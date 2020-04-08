Persona 5 Royal guide: Madarame’s Palace Will Seeds of Vanity locations

In this Persona 5 Royal guide, we’ll show you how to find all three Will Seeds of Vanity and get the Crystal of Vanity in Madarame’s Palace.

Persona 5 Royal’s dungeons are largely the same as they were in Persona 5 — despite the occasional use of the new grappling hook. But one major change in each palace is the existence of Will Seeds. Each Persona 5 Royal palace now has three Will Seeds hidden inside. Picking up all of them will net you a sweet new item, which Jose can later upgrade for free in Mementos.

On Museum 2F in Madarame’s palace, you’ll find the red Will Seed of Vanity.

Make your way up to the second floor, and walk around until your hand glows blue. Look up over the glass railing to see the grapple point. Swing over to the new area and open the sealed door for the red Will Seed of Vanity.

Before you leave the area, look around for a small chest.

In the Treasure Hall Gallery, you’ll find a sealed door behind a metal wall. Look around for a grapple hook into the ceiling. Grapple up, and throw a switch on the second floor.

Jump back down, and enter the sealed door to find the green Will Seed of Vanity.

The blue Will Seed of Vanity is easy enough to find. Once you reach the save room in the treasure chamber, keep going past until you reach a dead end. There’s a powerful guard blocking the door. Defeat it, and open the sealed door to find the blue Will Seed.

For all your trouble, you’ll get the Crystal of Vanity. This offers the Brush of Vanity skill, which nullifies all weaknesses. When you use Jose to upgrade to the Ring of Vanity, it offers an additional spell that allows the user to cast a barrier.