Persona 5 Royal guide: Okumura’s Spaceport Palace

Persona 5 Royal’s Palaces are laid out almost exactly as they were in Persona 5. Our walkthroughs for the original version will lead you down the right path in this updated version of the game too, but with some minor changes. Since Joker now has a grappling hook, some directions below will be different. As long as you follow our guide, you’ll know the way forward will be different than our instructions if Joker’s hand is glowing blue. Use his grapple instead to continue onward.

The updated Persona 5 Royal contains an added collectible in each dungeon called Will Seeds. To make sure you find them, use our guide on Okumura’s Palace Will Seeds of Greed locations to grab them all.

Start the palace by following the path back to the bio-metrics door that we left behind last time. So go up the elevator and turn left down the hall. There will now be enemies occupying the palace, so be sure to take them out carefully. Move onto the balcony and then around to the room with the door.

You will be able to get through without any problems now that you have Haru in your group. Once through the door, you will come face to face with Shadow Okumura for the first time.

The overbearing nature of her father and her creepy fiancee will be too much for Haru to bear anymore. She is ready to be her own person and play by her own rules. As such, her Persona will evolve and fully form, just in time to take on that pesky jerk fiancee.

Now that Haru is prepared to fight, she will replace someone on your squad for the upcoming battle. The fiancee will turn into a giant robot and is ripe for a beatdown. This fight is very similar to many other mini-boss style fights in this dungeon, so pay close attention on how to beat them.

The fiancee will be flanked on both sides by little blue worker bots. These blue bots are weak to both fire and wind. Use abilities that hit multiple enemies to strike them and take them out quickly, otherwise they will heal the boss. The boss himself is weak to Psi abilities. Luck for us that Haru has plenty of those at her disposal.

After taking out this corporate crew, walk forward for a chest and then jump onto the elevator. Once you emerge, head left. Here, you will find a chest and the Facility Passageway Safe Room.

Once you have done everything you need to in your new Safe Room, head right until you come across a locked door. Bummer, well, good thing you are a thief. Look to the right of the door and spot a ledge with a vent. Climb up and crawl through.

You will now be in a gigantic, circular room. Follow the path to the left, jumping up and down as you go. Eventually, you will come across a large console in the middle of the room. Examine it and you will unlock the previously locked door as well as acquire the map for the palace. Continue along the room’s path to emerge on the other side of the door.

In front of you will be an elevator. Ignore it for now and head down the hallway to the right. Trying to interact with the keypad here will put you on a quest to find a new ID. Walk away from here and return to the elevator that skipped mere moments ago. Hop in and ride up to the Barracks.

If you don’t know exactly what you are doing, the Barracks can be one of the most frustrating sections in Persona 5 thus far. Head forward and left toward the square room. In here, there will be some worker bots droning on about work. Walk up behind them and eavesdrop to learn some information about their boss.

Head back to the long hallway and swing a left. On your right, you will discover the Barracks Safe Room.

Continue going down the hall and around the small, cylinder-shaped room. The enemies in here are powerful and will kill you if you are not careful. Having a Persona with bless skills will help. This section will also be much easier if you have a Persona for Joker that can reflect physical attacks completely, such as Arahabaki.

Eventually, you will reach another square room. This one has a lanky-looking robot. Walking up to him will initiate a conversation. This way you can determine if this is the robot you are looking for. Unless you want the massive XP that he offers, keep moving. Head right and down the hall until you reach another square room. Here is the bot you are looking for. Walk up, talk to him for a minute, and decide to battle him.

Defeating him is relatively easy as long as you have the right party. For this section of The Barracks, we recommend taking Makoto, Ann, and Morgana. The red robot will also have little blue bots with him.

Use wind or fire on them (Morgana or Ann) to take them down quickly. Now use Makoto’s Nuke skills on the big red bot, as that is his weakness. (Obviously this section is far easier if you have unlocked Baton Pass for these party members.) Once the bot falls, you will receive a new ID. You now have more access to the Barracks.

With the red bot ID in your possession, there will be a shift change. All of the red bots will disappear in their square rooms and new blue managers will take their place. These drop a new kind of ID that we need. If you would like to farm for more XP, you can head back to the room with the optional red bot to fight a useless blue. However, if you want to progress. Turn right immediately and use your new keycard.

In the new area, take a right down the long hall and turn right before reaching the square room. Head forward from here to find the blue manager with the keycard. Walk forward and engage them like you did with the other.

This manager will also have minions. Use wind or fire on them to take them down. The manager itself is weak to wind, so you will be able to get three for the price of one if you use wind skills. When the boss falls, you will get the keycard and there will be another shift change.

Take the keycard and walk right into a circular room, and right again into a long hallway. Progress until you hit another door. Use your newest keycard here to open up passageway.

This is the final area of the Barracks. Take a right, a left, and then another right. Follow the long hallway until you come across a square room to your right. It will be the final room before the keycard door. Enter and talk to the large, green robot in front of you. Begin the battle.

The same strategies for the others apply here as well. Use fire and wind on the little, blue minions like you have been. For the big guy, use Psi abilities. If you still have Makoto (or Ann), move Haru into the party instead. If you use the proper weaknesses, these bots will go down fast. Finally, after all of that hard work, we have the ID that we need.

Return to the elevator that you took to enter the Barracks, ride it, and then head toward the previously locked door. Use your new, super keycard to open it up and move farther into the palace.

Follow along the path and examine the switch to use the elevator. Now head forward and left. Approach the large disk in front of you and examine the switch. Once you’ve flown the weird disk over, head forward for some treasure, left for the Surroundings Safe Room, and right to continue your search.

Follow the path along the right for as long as you can. There are a few twists and turns but you can literally only go forward or backward for most of the journey. There are, however, a few enemies to defeat along the way. Once you reach a wall, climb it and lang on the second level of cylinders.

Head to the right, jumping across the disks until you reach another wall, jump up it to get a treasure, and then jump back down and to the left to continue moving forward.

Keep jumping and following the path until you come up to a walkway on your right. Take the path and enter into the large tower. In this new room, take a right up the ramp and jump up the pipes. Follow them along until you see another jumping point. Jump across here to grab some treasure. Leap off the ledge and turn to your right to find the Export Line Safe Room.

Run up the ramp to your right and a short scene will play out. Follow the path along and go through the door on your left. You will now be in a gigantic room full of arms and robots. Head forward first, and you will quickly run into a road block.

Now, turn around and walk across the bridge to your right. Once across, take a look to your immediate left and find the console with the blue light. Walk up to it and set the arm to 3x speed.

This will, of course, cause one of the arms on the other side to break, creating a convenient bridge for you and your friends. Return to where the boxes almost crushed you before and walk across the robot arm.

Take a right, through the boxes, and then keep moving forward until you hit the end of the path. Take a left up the ramp and then a right into what seems to be a robot break room. Take your first right and follow the path until you see yet another console.

Mess with it and increase the speed once again. A nearby arm will break. Head out of the break room and back down the ramp. Cross to the other side once again.

This area is pretty small. There is a console and a locked chest on the platform. Toy with the console and open the chest if you have a lock pick. Now you need to run back to the break room.

Once you are back, run past the purple console and out onto the balcony. Look to your right to see the newly collapsed arm. Walk over to it and jump down. Follow the arm across and exit through the door on your left.

You will now be in another large room, but instead of arms, you have presses. Run forward, up the ramp and left to see a control panel. Set it to lunch, and a timer for 30 seconds will appear on the top of your screen. However, the presses will also stop pressing during this time. Ignore it for now, and clear out the entire floor of enemies.

Return to the console and activate it. Now it is time to use the dash feature on R2. Run down the ramp and to the right. For now, ignore the first press on your left and jump over the second. There will be a treasure chest and another console here. Grab the chest, and activate a lunch break on the console.

Once the timer is on, jump across and head to the first blue press. Jump across it quickly.

Once across, head to your left and walk down the ramp to the purple console. Select lunch on it as well.

Now it is time to book it once again. Jump back across the blue press and run to your right. Return to the area with the original blue console. Head up the ramp and turn to your left. Cross the now frozen purple press. Walk forward, dealing with any enemies that come your way, and go through the door at the end of the walkway.

This next area will combine all of the things that you have done in the past two rooms. First, go down the ramp and head left. You will come across the Disposal Line Safe Room.

Head down the next ramp and access the console to your left.

This will create a new arm bridge to your right, so cross it now.

Walk down the walkway and turn left onto the bridge. There is a blue console here.

Select lunch and then run back across the arm, up the ramp toward the Safe Room, and right across the blue press.

Move forward and jump to your left to access a locked chest.

Jump back across and head over the bridge to your right. There will be another console here. Increase the speed and create an arm bridge behind you.

Turn around and run over the where the arm was, cross the new bridge.

Defeat the enemies and go as far left as you can on the platform. Once you reach the edge, take a sharp left and walk down for the chest.

Head back out of the chest alcove and take a right toward the yellow console. Walk up to it and hit lunch like you have several times. Now is the time to run. Return across the arm and up to where the last arm console was. Take a left here and jump over the yellow crusher. You will be greeted by an army of bots.

Approach them to start a battle. These little guys are fairly similar to the tiny, blue robots. However, this yellow variety is weak to ice instead of fire and wind. Make sure that you have Yusuke or a powerful ice Persona of your own. You will fight three waves of them before the battle is finished. Walk through the door in front of you and take the elevator up.

If you walk all the way forward, you will see a chest, if you hang a left, you will gain access to the Central Factory Safe Room.

Time for some fun travels in space. This next area can get a little confusing, so try and remember the path you are taking. Walk up to the right airlock and examine it.

Once you have flown through space, go forward and onto the elevator. Take the elevator and then take the airlock right in front of you. You will be in a small airlock room with a locked golden airlock in front of you. Take the airlock to your right. You will see a switch in front of you. Walk up to it and use it.

To open the golden airlock:

You will be in a tiny room with a golden switch. Walk up to it and activate the airlock.

Return to the golden airlock by either hitting the switch to the left and taking the third airlock on the right or just simple backtracking. Once you are back, go through the golden airlock and push forward.

Take the elevator and then turn right for the Transfer Line Safe Room.

To open the next golden airlock switch, follow these instructions from the elevator prior to the safe room:

You will now be in a room with the golden switch. Pull them to activate the exit.

To make it back to the exit, follow these instructions from the golden switch room:

You will now be in the room with the golden airlock that leads to the exit. If you followed the instructions, your map should look something like this:

Travel through the golden airlock and ride the elevator. Take a right when you exit and walk toward the vanishing door. Take a right before you go in and find a locked treasure chest hidden in the corner.

Return to the vanishing door to find the last safe room in the palace: the Weapon Production Safe Room. From here, take the ramp down into the big room and then take another right. Walk forward and discover the treasure. Time to send a calling card. Leave the palace for now and send the card.

Once you have sent the calling card, return to the Weapon Production Safe Room and walk up to the treasure. Turns out Okumura was expecting you and he springs a trap. The entire spaceport will be destroyed as soon as his new space ship takes off. Time to get on it, but be quick: You only have 10 minutes!

Run up the ramp to your right and then across the bridge to your left. Follow the path to the door at the top of the room. Go through it. There are a few enemies here and time does not pause while you are in combat. That said, 10 minutes is plenty of time. Dispatch of the enemies quickly and keep moving.

Continue along the path until you reach a little elevator. Jump on and ride it up. At the top, there will be a treasure chest.

Run onto the walkway and examine the lift switch to board the UFO. There will be a long scene between the gang and Okumura before the boss fight begins.

Once the fight begins, you will only have 30 minutes to finish it, so don’t delay during your turn. This fight is all about robot weakness management. In fact, you will only see one enemy in this fight that you haven’t seen before. Two if you include Okumura himself.

Okumura will send wave after wave of enemies, make sure to deal with them properly. If you need a quick reminder:

Deal with these enemies like you have for the entire dungeon. They shouldn’t be much of a problem for you at this point. Switch out party members liberally and use Baton Pass whenever possible.

The only time when these enemies may pose a threat is when Okumura commands them to self destruct. They will then quickly explode on their next turn. If you can defeat them quickly, don’t worry about it, but guard the explosion if you cannot.

Once Okumura is tired of sending his underlings after you, he will bring out a big robot executive to attack. This bot has no weaknesses to speak of, so carefully whittle his health down using stat buffs and debuffs.

Other than keeping your party topped off, there is only one other thing to worry about. The executive will eventually cast Big Bang Order, and then prepare for a turn. When this happens, you must use guard, or it will likely kill you regardless of your health. Keep wailing on the executive and he will go down.

After he falls, Okumura will have no one left to do his bidding. He has almost no health to speak of, so any attack will take him out almost instantly. Enjoy his brief confession (as well as a surprise appearance by the masked character), and then escape the palace.

Head home and go to sleep. Igor will interrupt your dreams to congratulate you once again.

