Persona 5 Royal: How Long To Beat, Plus To Finish New Content

Persona 5 was a very long game even by RPG standards, and the updated version Persona 5 Royal is even longer. It earns its lengthy runtime by integrating social sim elements and RPG dungeon crawling to tell a heavy story and develop its characters. With a brand new story arc that includes an extra palace (dungeon) and series of events, P5R will be taking up a lot of your time.

I’m currently in the process of reviewing the game and have finished it, including all the new story-critical content. According to the overall play time on my save data at the very end, Persona 5 Royal took 125 hours to finish.

The aforementioned story-critical content alone (the new palace and semester of events) added about 18 hours to the original game’s runtime. This could range between 15 to 20 hours depending on your own pace.

Keep in mind that I played through the original version of Persona 5 twice in the past, meaning I was already familiar with most of the gameplay systems and what I should do on certain in-game days. However, I also took my time to make sure I got the most out of the game and its new content. Those who are experiencing the game for the first time may have a longer runtime, especially if they’re trying to be thorough.

It’s possible to finish the game and experience all the new stuff with a shorter hour count than me, but you’ll likely spend over 100 hours regardless. P5R’s biggest chunk of new content does come toward the end of the game, and there’s a simple sequence of events that you have to follow to make them available to you, otherwise you’ll follow a similar conclusion as the original version. We have you covered with a spoiler-free guide on how to unlock Persona 5 Royal’s new palace and semester.