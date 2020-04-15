Persona 5 Royal Listing Is ‘An Error’ According to SEGA

After many thought Amazon France had spilled the beans

Update: SEGA has told PC Gamer that a recent Persona 5 Royal listing for PC is “an error”, adding that it’s looking into having the Amazon France page removed. The publisher added that it will also be seeking an explanation for “how it happened”. That seems pretty conclusive, but it could still be the case that a PC port is planned and the Japanese company isn’t ready to announce it yet. Either way, assuming this information is inaccurate, we suspect the same would apply to the similar Days Gone and The Last of Us: Part II listings.



Original Story: The mainline Persona series has long been confined to PlayStation platforms, and the franchise’s biggest hit, Persona 5, remains a PS3 and PS4 exclusive. However, the game’s enhanced re-release, Persona 5 Royal — currently only available on PS4 — could be heading to PC at some point in the future.

All of this is based on a freshly uncovered Amazon France product listing. Usually we wouldn’t put a great deal of stock into a “leak” like this, but it’s important to note that Amazon France listed fellow PS4 exclusive Horizon: Zero Dawn for PC all the way back in February, weeks before the port was officially announced. As such, it’s entirely possible that the site has spilled the beans once again.

Interestingly, Persona 5 Royal isn’t the only listing worth pointing out today. A PC version of Days Gone has also been spotted on Amazon France.

So, do we think Persona 5 Royal is coming to PC? As mentioned, the main series has remained exclusive to PlayStation platforms for years, but times are definitely changing. And let’s not forget that Atlus is now owned by SEGA, and SEGA is no stranger to bringing its properties — like Yakuza — to PC.

We will, of course, have to wait and see what happens, but right now, this is looking like a real possibility.