Phantasy Star Online 2 coming to PC in May

More than seven years after the game originally launched in Japan, Phantasy Star Online 2 is now officially available in North America on Xbox One, Sega announced Wednesday. The publisher also confirmed the impending release of the English-language Windows PC version of the game, which is slated to arrive sometime in “late May.”

Phantasy Star Online 2 will be exclusively available through the Microsoft Store on PC, Sega said. The Windows PC and Xbox One versions will be cross-play compatible.

The Western release of PSO2, a free-to-play online action-RPG, features the first three years of content from the Japanese release of the game, as well as “the most-up-to-date balancing and quality-of-life improvements from the Japanese service.”

Sega outlined the current and existing events coming to Phantasy Star Online 2, which include new perks for Xbox Game Pass subscribers. Details from Sega are below:

Every day between April 15-23, ARKS Operatives will receive a special log-in bonus when they report for duty! The Half Scape Doll is able to sacrifice itself to revive players automatically if they become incapacitated on the battlefield – a real boost when fighting the Falspawn.

ARKS who join an Alliance with at least four members before April 28 will receive a SG20 Ticket (x1). And members of Alliances that have earned at least 5,000 Alliance Points before April 28 will receive the collectable emote #269: Impromptu Tea Party!

Two new Urgent Quests: “The Cunning Black Winged Vanguard” & “The False Champion: Luther the Fallen” begin this week.

PSO2 Diva, Quna, returns for live concerts on Saturdays and Sundays!

The Cherry Blossom season is coming to Phantasy Star Online 2 with a new look to the renowned Franca’s Café! Certain ARKS Ship lobbies will also change their appearances periodically.

PSO2 is one of the first games to be included in Microsoft’s new Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks program! All PSO2 players with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription will receive extra special goodies after their first log in, including an Xbox jacket and Xbox Controller accessory for their character to show off in-game. Additional Perks will be made available every month, such as bonus Half Scape Dolls and more.

The ever-expanding catalog of outfits and accessories to collect and mix-and-match continues to grow with the introduction of the Heroic Wanderer AC Scratch Ticket.