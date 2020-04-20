pharmacists ready to sell masks

Since the end of March, suppliers of pharmacies have been hunting for masks with a view to deconfinement.

Community pharmacists are in the starting blocks. Professionals hope to be able to exercise their public health mission by distributing masks to the French in anticipation of deconfinement. They are the ones who already provide the liberal caregivers. “This is all the interest of our network of 21,000 pharmacies which has a real proximity with the population and is able to ensure the traceability of the distribution “, says Philippe Besset, President of the Federation of Pharmaceutical Unions of France (FSPF).

Since the decree to requisition masks by the State was lifted at the end of March, groups of pharmacies (Pharmabest, Lafayette Conseil, etc.), wholesaler-distributors and central purchasing agencies have therefore been hunting for masks in order to supply the pharmacies for deconfinement. The Pharmacorp group has already delivered 200,000 masks to its 250 pharmacies. “We are struggling to get them from China by air and by container, explains Laurent